Applied Materials Welcomes Technical Advisory Board

Nobel laureates, academic and industry luminaries bring unique perspectives on the future of technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. today announced it has formed a Growth Technical Advisory Board (GTAB) composed of leading academic and industry luminaries with a diverse set of backgrounds in fields including science, technology, government and education. The GTAB offers Applied unique perspectives on how major industries will evolve as technology becomes increasingly pervasive in the decade ahead.

The Applied Materials GTAB members are:

  • Paul Alivisatos: Vice Chancellor and Provost at the University of California, Berkeley and quantum dot pioneer
  • Steve Blank: Adjunct Professor at Stanford University and Innovation Fellow at Columbia University, lean startup pioneer and author of National Science Foundation I-Corps curriculum
  • Steven Chu: Professor at Stanford University, Nobel laureate in physics and former U.S. Secretary of Energy
  • Steve Forrest: Professor and former Vice President for Research at the University of Michigan, Member of Applied Materials Board of Directors and OLED display pioneer
  • John E. Kelly III: Executive Vice President at IBM, global innovation leader
  • Om Nalamasu: Growth Technical Advisory Board Chair, Senior Vice President and CTO, Applied Materials, President of Applied Ventures
  • Rafael Reif: President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Growth Technical Advisory Board co-Chair
  • Donna Strickland: Professor at the University of Waterloo and Nobel laureate in physics
  • Subra Suresh: President of Nanyang Technological University Singapore, Former Director of the National Science Foundation and NSF I-Corps founder

The convergence of technologies including the Internet of Things and AI are poised to transform nearly every industry – from medicine and healthcare to agriculture, energy and transportation. The GTAB members will provide Applied with further connections and insights into how its technology can accelerate breakthroughs in major industries worldwide.

The GTAB is chaired by Applied Materials Senior Vice President and CTO Om Nalamasu and co-chaired by Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Rafael Reif.

“Technology innovation is accelerating in many industries throughout the world, and the GTAB will help connect Applied to different innovation ecosystems and expand opportunities for our employees to collaborate with new scientific efforts,” said Om Nalamasu. “It is a tremendous honor to serve as Chair for such a distinguished group of technologists, scientists and educators.”

“With the GTAB, Applied has assembled an impressive group of experts with different backgrounds, interests and connections,” said Rafael Reif. “Together we seek to advise on new ways Applied Materials’ products and technologies can address challenges, create opportunities and enable a better future.” 

“We look forward to gaining new insights from the GTAB on how major industries will continue to evolve in a technology-centric world,” said Tom Iannotti, Chairman of the Board of Applied Materials.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

