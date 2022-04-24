Applied Molecular Transport to Report Top-line Phase 2 Results from FILLMORE Trial of Oral AMT-101 in Patients with Chronic Pouchitis

Breaking News
– Live Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT) today announced that the company plans to report top-line data results from its Phase 2 FILLMORE monotherapy trial for AMT-101 (GI- selective, oral fusion of IL-10) in patients with chronic pouchitis in a premarket press release and webcasted conference call on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Conference Call & Webcast Information
To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 422-9742 (Domestic) or (706) 758-6032 (International) and refer to conference ID 5649019. The live webcast will be accessible via the Events page of the Applied Molecular Transport website at https://ir.appliedmt.com/news-events/events.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc. 
AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral dosage forms that are designed to either target local intestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant pathophysiology of disease.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com. 

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew Chang
Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com 

