SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“Our first quarter revenue and gross margin came in below our expectations, largely driven by product mix, and our non-GAAP EPS was in-line with our guidance range,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the slower start to the year, we expect a recovery in the second quarter and continue to anticipate a markedly improved second half of the year. We believe that the long-term demand drivers remain strong across our end markets and we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $40.7 million, compared with $53.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $60.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 18.7%, compared with 17.4% in the first quarter of 2023 and 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 18.9%, compared with 23.2% in the first quarter of 2023 and 36.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $23.2 million, or $0.60 per basic share, compared with net loss of $16.3 million, or $0.56 per basic share in the first quarter of 2023, and a net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss was $12.0 million, or $0.31 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.25 per basic share in the first quarter of 2023, and a non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2024 Business Outlook (+)

For second quarter of 2024, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $41.5 million to $46.5 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 25.5% to 27.5%.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $11.6 million to $13.5 million, and non-GAAP loss per share in the range of $0.29 to $0.34 using approximately 39.2 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross profit used in the calculation of our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP total gross profit. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, non-cash expenses associated with discontinued profits, amortization of intangible assets, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses), and losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q1 2023 and Q1 2024 are certain non-recurring expenses related employee severance expenses (if any). Also included in our non-recurring expenses in Q1 2024, but not in Q1 2023, are certain non-recurring legal expenses associated with litigation and certain legal and advisory expenses associated with patent protection. In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation expense, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense), and interest (income) expense, as well as the items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), from our GAAP net loss. Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative).

We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that excluding non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss), GAAP total gross profit, GAAP earnings (loss), and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q1 2024 to our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP total gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (loss) per share, respectively, is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q1 2023. A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss), GAAP total gross profit, GAAP earnings (loss), and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q4 2023 and FY 2023 to our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP total gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (loss) per share, respectively, was provided in our Q4 2023 and FY 2023 earnings release.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI’s products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 17,405 $ 55,097 Accounts Receivable, Net 57,476 48,071 Notes Receivable 352 219 Inventories 54,322 63,866 Prepaid Income Tax 2 3 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,078 5,349 Total Current Assets 133,635 172,605 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 199,941 200,317 Land Use Rights, Net 4,991 5,030 Operating Right of Use Asset 4,552 5,026 Intangible Assets, Net 3,610 3,628 Other Assets 4,187 2,580 TOTAL ASSETS $ 350,916 $ 389,186 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 23,639 $ 32,892 Bank Acceptance Payable 10,712 15,482 Accrued Expenses 13,345 18,549 Deferred Revenue 1,689 1,803 Current Lease Liability-Operating 1,095 1,149 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 24,129 23,197 Current Portion of Convertible Debt – 286 Total Current Liabilities 74,609 93,358 Convertible Senior Notes 76,331 76,233 Other Long-Term Liabilities 4,250 4,726 TOTAL LIABILITIES 155,190 174,317 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 39 38 Additional Paid-in Capital 484,663 478,972 Cumulative Translation Adjustment (688 ) 975 Retained Earnings (288,288 ) (265,116 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 195,726 214,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 350,916 $ 389,186

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Revenue 2024 2023 Datacenter 28,986 20,353 CATV 8,736 27,779 Telecom 2,269 3,707 FTTH – 2 Other 682 1,189 Total Revenue 40,673 53,030 Total Cost of Goods Sold 33,082 43,786 Total Gross Profit 7,591 9,244 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 11,712 8,536 Sales and Marketing 3,798 2,327 General and Administrative 13,727 12,548 Total Operating Expenses 29,237 23,411 Operating Loss (21,646 ) (14,167 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income 260 33 Interest Expense (1,676 ) (2,137 ) Other Income (Expense), net (108 ) (21 ) Total Other Income (Expense): (1,524 ) (2,125 ) Net loss before Income Taxes (23,170 ) (16,292 ) Net loss $ (23,170 ) $ (16,292 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.60 ) $ (0.56 ) diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic 38,362 28,872 diluted 38,362 28,872