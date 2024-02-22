SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“We’re pleased by the continued progress we have made in improving our gross margin, which combined with expense management, allowed us to generate a small non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter for the first time in many years,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our fourth quarter revenue came in below our expectations, our gross margin outperformed our projections, and we generated non-GAAP EPS at the high end of our guidance range. Looking ahead, we expect to see some revenue decline in Q1 due to the Lunar New Year combined with some price reductions, with substantial improvement expected in Q2.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $60.5 million, compared $61.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $62.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin was 35.7%, compared with 10.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 32.3% in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.4%, compared with 21.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 32.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $13.9 million, or $0.38 per basic share, compared with net loss of $20.3 million, or $0.71 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.27 per basic share in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $5.4 million, or $0.19 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share in the third quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Summary

GAAP revenue was $217.6 million, compared with $222.8 million in 2022.

GAAP gross margin was 27.1%, compared with 15.1% in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 29.8% compared to 18.5% in 2022.

GAAP net loss was $56.0 million, or $1.75 per basic share, compared with net loss of $66.4 million, or $2.38 per basic share in 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss was $13.3 million, or $0.42 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $28.0 million, or $1.01 per basic share in 2022.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

First Quarter 2024 Business Outlook (+)

For first quarter of 2024, the company currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $41 million to $46 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 21% to 23%.

Non-GAAP net profit in the range of a loss of $18.9 million to a loss of $20.8 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of a loss of $0.28 to loss of $0.33 using approximately 38.4 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors on today, February 22, 2024 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and outlook for its first quarter 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. This call will be open to the public, and investors may access the call by dialing 844-890-1794 (domestic) or 412-717-9586 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company’s website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 8106099.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “target,” “seek,” “aim,” “predicts,” “think,” “objectives,” “optimistic,” “new,” “goal,” “strategy,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect,” “plan” “project,” “permit” or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the first quarter of 2024. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results; reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company’s products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers’ products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company’s documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company’s business are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company’s expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation expense, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses), and expenses associated with discontinued products, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q4 2023, Q4 2022 and Q3 2023 are certain non-recurring expenses related to pandemic events (if any), non-recurring tax expenses or benefits (if any), certain non-recurring legal expenses associated with litigation and certain legal and advisory expenses associated with the termination of the purchase agreement with Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd and employee severance expenses (if any). Also included in our non-recurring expenses in Q4 2023, but not in Q4 2022 or Q3 2023 are bank fees associated with early repayment of bank loans and non-cash loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation expense, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense), and interest (income) expense from our non-GAAP net income (loss). Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative). We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;

We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;

We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;

We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and

We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q4 2023 and FY 2023 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q4 2022 and FY 2022. A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q3 2023 to our non-GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share was provided in our Q3 2023 earnings release.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, and loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI’s products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Lindsay Savarese

+1-212-331-8417

[email protected]

Cassidy Fuller

+1-415-217-4968

[email protected]

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 55,097 $ 35,587 Accounts Receivable, Net 48,071 61,175 Notes receivable 219 339 Inventories 63,866 79,679 Prepaid Income Tax 3 – Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 5,349 6,384 Total Current Assets 172,605 183,164 Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 200,317 210,184 Land Use Rights, Net 5,030 5,238 Operating Right of Use Asset 5,026 5,566 Financing Right of Use Asset – 26 Intangible Assets, Net 3,628 3,699 Other Assets 2,580 386 TOTAL ASSETS $ 389,186 $ 408,263 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts Payable $ 32,892 $ 47,845 Bank Acceptance Payable 15,482 12,337 Accrued Expenses 18,549 17,222 Deferred Revenue 1,803 3,000 Current Lease Liability-Operating 1,149 1,041 Current Lease Liability-Financing – 63 Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 23,197 57,074 Current Portion of Convertible Debt 286 – Total Current Liabilities 93,358 138,582 Convertible Senior Notes 76,233 79,506 Other Long-Term Liabilities 4,726 5,505 TOTAL LIABILITIES 174,317 223,593 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total Preferred Stock Common Stock 38 29 Additional Paid-in Capital 478,972 391,526 Cumulative Translation Adjustment 975 2,183 Retained Earnings (265,116 ) (209,068 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 214,869 184,670 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 389,186 $ 408,263

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Revenue 2023 2022 2023 2022 CATV $ 12,551 $ 38,216 $ 59,942 $ 118,169 Datacenter 44,481 16,485 141,213 77,094 Telecom 2,818 6,365 13,831 24,727 FTTH – 4 56 129 Other 603 514 2,604 2,699 Total Revenue $ 60,453 $ 61,584 $ 217,646 $ 222,818 Total Cost of Goods Sold $ 38,849 $ 55,359 $ 158,725 $ 189,191 Total Gross Profit $ 21,604 $ 6,225 $ 58,921 $ 33,627 Operating Expenses: Research and Development $ 9,341 $ 9,224 $ 35,975 $ 36,244 Sales and Marketing 3,438 2,616 11,069 9,723 General and Administrative 13,356 12,749 53,226 46,658 Total Operating Expenses $ 26,135 $ 24,589 $ 100,270 $ 92,625 Operating Loss $ (4,531 ) $ (18,364 ) $ (41,349 ) $ (58,998 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest Income $ 475 $ 36 $ 609 $ 126 Interest Expense (3,127 ) (1,888 ) (9,428 ) (6,319 ) Other Income (Expense), net (6,674 ) (34 ) (5,871 ) (1,205 ) Total Other Income (Expense): $ (9,326 ) $ (1,886 ) $ (14,690 ) $ (7,398 ) Net loss before Income Taxes $ (13,857 ) $ (20,250 ) $ (56,039 ) $ (66,396 ) Income Tax Expense (1 ) (1 ) (9 ) (1 ) Net loss $ (13,858 ) $ (20,251 ) $ (56,048 ) $ (66,397 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic $ (0.38 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (2.38 ) diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (2.38 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic 36,549 28,460 31,944 27,846 diluted 36,549 28,460 31,944 27,846