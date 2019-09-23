Applied Optoelectronics Showcases 400G Portfolio at ECOC 2019

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, will be showcasing its latest transceiver products at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) on September 23-25, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland at booth #625.

“As the industry moves to 400G connections, AOI supports a wide range of 400G intradatacenter optical transceivers.  At ECOC, we plan to demonstrate 400G transceivers for both the Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable (OSFP) and Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable – Double Density (QSFP-DD) form factors with a broad portfolio of single-mode and multimode solutions,” comments David Chen, AVP of Marketing and Sales. 

AOI will be hosting demonstrations at booth #625 at ECOC 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. To schedule an appointment, please contact Willis Chen at [email protected].

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI’s products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com

Media Contacts:

Willis Chen
+1-281-295-1807                   
[email protected]

