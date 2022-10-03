Applied Systems Announces 2022 Pinnacle Award Winners

Top customer recognition for technology innovation, business success and partnership in creating the connected insurance experience

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today presented its annual Pinnacle Awards at Applied Net 2022, the world’s largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN. As the company’s highest customer honor, the Pinnacle Awards recognize partnerships with Applied Systems and celebrate innovative use of the company’s technology in driving digital transformation for the recipient’s business and the broader insurance industry.

The 2022 Pinnacle Award winners are Acuity Insurance Company, CalNonprofits Insurance Services, LMBF, AsurrUni & Panda7, StreetSmart Insurance Agency, and Towne Insurance. Award recipients are selected based on their embodiment of the spirit of the Pinnacle Award, including innovation in product deployment, the power of partnership, and the ability to deliver tangible business results to their organizations and the insurance industry.

“We are proud to announce our Pinnacle Award winners for 2022,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “These are trailblazing organizations who are leading the way in delivering a more connected insurance experience by embracing digital technology that drives productivity, connectivity, intelligence and value for their customers and business.”

2022 Pinnacle Award Winners

Acuity Insurance was established in 1925. With more than 1,500 employees operating in 30 states, Acuity strives to be the easiest carrier to do business with through its use of digital technology. Ivans has been instrumental in this goal, helping Acuity grow their agency relationships by providing technology that makes it easier for agents to market and service clients. By automating the exchange of market appetite, Commercial and Personal Lines quotes and policy information, Acuity creates an enriching experience for their agency partners and enables new business opportunities for all their stakeholders.

Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of the California Association of Nonprofits, CalNonprofits Insurance Services insures more than 1,600 nonprofit organizations throughout California and is the only California brokerage specializing in insurance for nonprofits. CalNonprofits has invested in a robust technology strategy since 2018 to provide superior customer service and a wide spectrum of services reflecting expertise in both the insurance and nonprofit sectors. Through Applied technology, CalNonprofits has seen improved operational productivity, increased visibility and insights into prospects and customers, and greater consistency and branding of their marketing communications. This agency has fully embraced digital transformation during the pandemic and because of that, 85% of their team is fully remote, allowing CalNonprofits to hire excellent talent that they would not have been able to otherwise. CalNonprofits is always looking for ways to improve their workflows and provide the best customer service possible.

LMBF, AssurUni & Panda7 collectively is one of the top insurance brokerages in Quebec and made up of three divisions, including Traditional P&C (LMBF), Independent Producers Division (AssurUni) and the Innovative Division (Panda 7). Migrating to Applied Epic in 2017 with a dozen employees, the brokerage has attracted 37 brokers to the AssuriUni division and grown to more than 80 employees with the use of Applied Digital Brokerage technology. Additionally, Panda7 was one of the first to introduce the quote and bind concept to several car dealerships with Applied technology. The brokerage is involved in RCCAQ and partners with Applied Advisory groups to push for Applied technology adoption and shares their expertise for the benefit of the industry.

StreetSmart Insurance Agency is an independent, family-run agency in New Jersey, focused on helping and educating their clients throughout the insurance customer lifecycle. StreetSmart Insurance Agency has embraced EZLynx technology to provide operational insights that maximize profitability and efficiency for their business, automate repetitive tasks to perform more effectively, and tailore insurance solutions that offer a best-in-class, one-of-a-kind customer experience. The agency incorporates software to build business scalability and deliver the digital experience today’s insurance employees and shoppers expect.

Towne Insurance is headquartered in Southeastern Virginia and provides customized solutions for their clients across 40 offices from Virginia to South Carolina. The agency embodies the spirit of partnership with Applied, leveraging digital solutions to differentiate their business and meet the demands of today’s connected agencies and consumers. By leveraging an integration with their Bank owner’s mortgage system, Towne went from writing 50 policies per month pre-integration to averaging 175 policies per month today from just this lead source! They’re also true maximizers of Ivans technology, allowing them to offer the most up-to-date information to their agents. Towne is a highly engaged Applied customer who is on the front edge of technology adoption. They are pioneers in new uses of technology like implementing standard Commercial Lines quoting processes and automating their most used workflows, while sharing their technology integration story with others in the industry.

The IVANS and Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com