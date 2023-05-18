Two new Alliance Partners join the Applied Partner Program to deliver network agencies greater access to technology and resources for growth

University Park, IL., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced the addition of two new Alliance Partners, including The Agency Collective and Fortified Insurance. The Applied Partner Program provides Alliance Partners with greater access to educational resources and innovative technology for their agency and broker network members to more quickly build foundational operations and their book of business.

The Agency Collective was founded in response to an urgent need caused by the release of Nationwide Insurance Company exclusive agencies and has hit 900 members, $3 billion in total premiums, 50+ Support Partners. Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Gary Hines, commented on joining the Alliance Partner Program, “We believe this partnership aligns with our mantra of wanting independent agencies to have a clear path to become industry leaders in their own right and the very wide breadth of different components Applied and EZLynx offers allows us to work with independent agents all across the country.”

Fortified Insurance is an alliance of 60 independent agencies throughout the Southeast with just under $3 billion in premiums and focused on keeping the independent agency system competitive and prosperous for generations to come. Chief Executive Officer, Joe Craven, responded to joining the Alliance Partner Program, “This partnership will expand the capabilities that Fortified provides to its members and reinforces the strength of independent agencies in the marketplace while supporting our growing business model.”

The Applied Alliance Partner Program creates additional value in the independent insurance distribution channel by providing greater resources to networks and their agencies for sustainable business growth. Through collaboration, the program identifies and engages insurance network membership organizations on technology and market initiatives that benefit their business and member agencies. Learn more about the Applied Alliance Partner Program.

“We are seeing more new agencies and growing agencies looking for the best ways to compete – and that means access to the right markets and using the best technology to create the connectivity and automation to be more efficient and create new ways to expand their book,” said Shaun McNeil, Vice President, Applied Alliance Partners. “We are proud to welcome The Agency Collective and Fortified Insurance to the Applied Alliance Program. We look forward to providing access to the technology that creates more value and growth for their network and member agencies.”

