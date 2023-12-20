Company honored for delivering value with product development, annual user conference and workplace excellence

Chicago, IL., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems® today announced that the company was recognized by Insurance Business America and the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards for the company’s commitment to developing innovative technology that improves connectivity between industry partners and their customers to drive value and enable all stakeholders to thrive.

Applied Systems Named Among 2023 IBA 5-Star Technology and Software Providers

Insurance Business America recognized Applied Systems as a 2023 5-Star Technology and Software Provider for enabling efficient and cost-effective operations for agents and brokers. Insurance Business America and top industry experts conducted one-on-one interviews with agents and brokers across the United States and surveyed thousands more within Insurance Business America’s network to determine the best insurance technology providers of 2023. At the end of the research period, 20 insurtech software providers were named 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers award winners.

Applied Systems on the Most Awarded Companies List in the 2023 Best in Biz Awards®

Applied Systems was recognized in the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. The 13th annual program saw intense competition among more than 600 entries from public and private companies, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. Applied won awards in three categories which placed it on the prestigious ‘Most Awarded Companies’ list:

Applied Systems won Gold in Most Innovative Company of the Year – Large

Applied Net won Gold in Event of the Year

Applied Pay won Bronze in Best New Feature of the Year – Enterprise

In addition to this week’s awards, Applied Systems was recognized by many prestigious organizations earlier in the year. In August, the renowned 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards® honored Applied with Gold for the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (2,500+ employees) for visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs. Ivans was honored in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year (11 – 2,499 employees) category and EZLynx was honored in the Business Information Solution category for EZLynx Rating Engine.

Later that same month, Applied was selected for the Top 100 Software Companies of 2023 by the Software Report. Known for being the leading source of information on the best companies in the software industry, the organization has recognized Applied as number nine on the Top 100 Software Companies list, alongside other companies such as Adobe, CrowdStrike and Lexis Nexis.

PropertyCasualty360 recognized Applied in October as part of its Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Workplace Culture Innovation. Honorees in this category know how to promote the insurance industry as a great place to build a career and are vested in fostering satisfied employees through diversity and inclusion initiatives, health and wellness programming, Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, community service and more.

Applied announced in May that the company was recognized in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Applied was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Large-Sized Computer Software category. The American Business Award® judges noted that “Applied’s achievements are impressive and indicate that they are a leader in the insurance automation industry.”

“At Applied, our people are motivated by a simple, centering thought to be our customers’ Indispensable Growth Partner and create more value for their business by connecting and automating the digital roundtrip of insurance,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are honored to be included among some of the industry’s most respected companies in these prestigious awards as a recognition of our partnership approach with our customers and of the value our investments in innovation are providing the entire insurance ecosystem.”

