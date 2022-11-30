Company completes rigorous audit to validate enterprise-level security

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that it has been awarded certification to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 standard for the Information Security Management System supporting the operations underlying Applied Epic, IVANS, Applied Mobile, Applied Marketing Automation, Applied CSR24, and Indio. Achieving certification to these standards with third-party validation demonstrates that Applied is committed to stringent technical, operational, and administrative security controls throughout the organization.

Having completed a SOC 2 Type II assessment, Applied worked diligently to achieve the next level of security certification. ISO 27001 is a framework of policies and procedures that includes people, processes and technology-related controls involved in an organization’s information risk management processes. The standard includes requirements for documentation, management responsibility, internal audits, continual improvement, and corrective and preventive action.

To achieve certification, Applied’s conformity against the standard requirements was assessed by an independent certification body, Coalfire Certification. An ISO 27001 certification demonstrates to Applied’s current and future customers that it is committed to managing its data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

Applied also recently received a Payment Card Industry (PCI) Report on Compliance (RoC) assessing Applied Pay’s compliance to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). PCI DSS is a set of security standards formed in 2004 by Visa, MasterCard, Discover Financial Services, JCB International and American Express. Governed by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), the compliance scheme aims to secure credit and debit card transactions against data theft and fraud.

“Applied’s achievements of the ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications reinforce our ongoing commitment to the security of our technology,” said Tanner Randolph, chief information security officer, Applied Systems. “These certifications deliver confidence and peace of mind to our customers, and we aren’t stopping here. We will continue to make significant investments to maintain the highest level of security and compliance to protect our customers and their customers, giving them peace of mind and supporting their trusted advisor role.”

