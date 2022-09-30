Applied Systems Honored as a 2022 IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider

Breaking News
2 mins ago

Applied Epic recognized for its excellent performance and innovation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that the company was recognized as a 2022 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider by Insurance Business America. Applied Epic received the award for its innovative, cloud-based technology that offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information across all lines of business and delivers internal workflows through a modern user experience, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value across the entire enterprise.

The IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Provider awards recognize and celebrate the ‘market-leading’ tech companies that have received the nod of approval from agents and brokers across the United States. Insurance Business America and top industry experts conducted one-on-one interviews with agents and brokers and surveyed thousands more within Insurance Business America’s network to determine the best insurance technology providers of 2022. Companies that received a score of at least 80% were named 5-Star Award winners in recognition of their excellent service and performance.

“We are honored to be recognized with the 2022 IBA 5-Star Insurance Technology Providers Award,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This award demonstrates Applied’s ongoing commitment to being an indispensable partner to our agency customers by delivering practical technology that connects the digital roundtrip of insurance – providing efficiency and value at each stage of the policy lifecycle.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

