Company recognized for its innovation and achievements in the industry

University Park, IL., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that the company was recognized in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. Applied was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Large-Sized Computer Software category.

The Stevie Awards competition received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards® recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award® winners. The American Business Award® judges noted that “Applied’s achievements are impressive and indicate that they are a leader in the insurance automation industry.”

“It is an honor to be recognized in the 2023 American Business Awards®,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This award is a testament to Applied’s dedication to creating innovative solutions that connect each stage of the insurance journey and policy lifecycle to create growth and drive more value for our customers and the industry.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Taylor Bleke Applied Systems 404-680-4417 TBleke@appliedsystems.com