Applied Systems Honored with Two Awards in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®

Company recognized for its organizational performance and innovation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems today announced that the company was recognized in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®. Applied won a Gold Award for Company of the Year in the Cloud Computing Category and Applied Epic® won a Bronze Award in the Technology Software Category.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Professionals from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated in judging the awards and their average scores determined the 2022 award winners.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “These awards further reflect Applied’s commitment to being an indispensable partner to our customers and the broader insurance industry, while creating a great place to work and a more vibrant and valuable digital ecosystem of insurance.”

