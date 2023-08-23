Company ranked number nine in the software industry by The Software Report

Chicago, IL., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Systems is pleased to announce today that the company was selected for the Top 100 Software Companies of 2023 by the Software Report. Known for being the leading source of information on the best companies in the software industry, the organization has recognized Applied Systems as number nine on the Top 100 Software Companies list, alongside other companies such as Adobe, CrowdStrike and Lexis Nexis.

The Software Report has earned a reputation as the foremost authority on the best companies within the software industry. The process of selecting involves carefully examining the feedback received from nominations and conducting in-depth research into a company’s background, which includes publicly available information as well as insights from platforms such as Glassdoor, G2, Capterra, and other sources. Backed by a comprehensive approach, the Software Report considers a multitude of factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability, among numerous other criteria. Irrespective of the company’s size or age, this year’s awardees are making a significant impact on the software industry within their specific domains, all while providing exceptional value to their customers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized in the Top 100 Software Companies of 2023 list, and truly honored to be placed within the top ten bracket,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This recognition is a result of the collective vision and effort of Team Applied, emphasizing our commitment to innovation and being our customer’s indispensable partner in the insurance industry.”

