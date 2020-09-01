APPLIED THERAPEUTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Applied Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Applied Therapeutics Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) on behalf of Applied Therapeutics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Applied Therapeutics has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 13, 2019, Applied Therapeutics conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 4 million shares of common stock priced at $10.00 per share.

On August 17, 2020, Applied Therapeutics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company’s ACTION-Kids study evaluating the Company’s AT-007 product for the treatment of galactosemia. The FDA cited the need for additional technical information related to ensuring that every participant in the study has access to the drug’s benefits.

On this news, Applied Therapeutics’ stock price fell $3.53 per share, or 12.07%, to close at $25.71 per share on August 17, 2020.

