NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Applied UV, Inc. (“Applied UV” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions today announced an innovative collaboration with Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, for the implementation of the groundbreaking Far-UVC Puro Protect 222nm fixtures in the hospital’s Sterile Processing Department (SPD). This significant initiative positions Silver Cross Hospital as a national leader in adopting advanced technology to ensure patient and staff safety.

The Far-UVC 222nm light technology, a product of the strategic partnership with Acuity Brands, is acclaimed for its ability to inactivate harmful pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, while being safe for human exposure. The installation of Puro Protect 222nm fixtures at Silver Cross Hospital greatly enhances manual disinfection processes, effectively reducing microbial contamination on high-touch surfaces, sinks, and pass-through windows.

This deployment highlights a tremendous opportunity in the sterile processing space, essential in most acute care facilities. The Sterile Processing Departments (SPDs) are vital for maintaining a sterile environment, and the introduction of PURO Protect technology, co-developed with Acuity Brands, is set to revolutionize standard hygiene and safety protocols across the healthcare industry. We estimate that the potential just in this one space is over $90M in the US alone.

Jim Tyrell, Manager of the Sterile Processing at Silver Cross Hospital, emphasized the impact of this partnership, stating, “Integrating the Far-UVC technology, especially the PURO Protect system co-developed with Acuity Brands, into our SPD is a groundbreaking achievement for Silver Cross Hospital. We are proud to be the first in the country to utilize this technology, significantly boosting safety and efficiency for both patients and our dedicated staff.”

This initiative reflects the joint commitment of Applied UV Inc. and Acuity Brands to innovation in healthcare, further solidifying their roles as pioneers in the sector and champions of patient and staff safety.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and specialty building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors.

More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://applieduvinc.com.

