NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions, today announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. The Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Monday, August 21, 2023 and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI . The Company plans to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, with the SEC before the earnings webcast.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Applied UV’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on August 21, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Investors can access the live webcast via a link on Applied UV’s website or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2626/48955 .

For those planning to participate in the call, please dial +1-888-506-(for domestic calls), or +1-973-528-0011 (for international calls), passcode 350611. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Applied UV website, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (for domestic calls) or +1-919-882-2331 (for international calls), replay passcode 48955.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com .

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV, Inc.

Max Munn

Applied UV Founder, CEO & Director

Max.munn@applieduvinc.com