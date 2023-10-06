Applied UV, Inc. Airocide® Pro+ Applications Across the Food Supply and Logistics Chain

Removing Ethylene, a Gas Produced Naturally, is Critical to Reduce Ripening, Aging and Spoilage of Fruits and Vegetables

Applied UV’s Patented and Proprietary Photocatalytic Oxidation Technology Removes Ethylene Safely and Effectively

Airocide® Pro+ Optimized and Smaller Size is Designed for Refrigerated Truck Trailers, Shipping Containers, Warehouses and Cold Rooms, all of Which Struggle With Concentrations of Ethylene

Airocide® Pro+ is Necessary Across the Entire Food Supply Chain From Processing to Distribution and Logistics, Extending Shelf Life, Reducing Spoilage and Improving the Yield on High Value Foods

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions, today announced its new product, the Airocide® Pro+ air purification system for food preservation, will be on display at the Global Produce & Floral Show, October 19 – 21, 2023, booth #3421 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The next generation Airocide® Pro+ air purification system was engineered and manufactured through the collaborative efforts of Applied UV and Canon Virginia, Inc. (‘CVI’), a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. For more about the Airocide® Pro+ introduction at the upcoming industry show and Applied UV’s relationship with CVI, follow this link.

According to government and academic organizations, one of the biggest contributors to mass amounts of waste within the fresh produce sector is directly linked to cases of overexposure to ethylene producers during the fruit ripening and storage process. On a global scale, the main contributor to food waste is fruits and vegetables with an estimated 45-50% of all harvested fresh products being lost or wasted within the food supply chain. This is roughly 1.3 billion tons of food, which equates to $680 billion of wasted fruits and vegetables each year. Controlling ethylene gas and eliminating the harmful preservation practices that use nitrogen and sulfur gas can help maintain the quality and extend the life of produce and horticultural products, allowing them to be stored for a much longer period of time. While refrigeration and humidity control will slow ripening and decay, they will not halt ethylene production. This makes ethylene control absolutely necessary in the cold chain.

“Our Airocide line has already proven effective at reducing spoilage and extending shelf life with global companies such as Del Monte, Dole, and Whole Foods, and most recently with Fresh Taste Produce, an organization directly involved in farming, packing, importing, processing, and distributing fresh produce from more than 35 countries,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV.

Munn continued, “With the introduction of our next generation Airocide product, we have a significant opportunity to address the persistent and increasingly costly problems associated with the presence of ethylene in the critical produce supply chain of cold storage, distribution and logistics. Together with CVI, we have developed an air purifier solution designed to meet the demanding space requirements found in refrigerated truck trailers, shipping containers and other environments where space is at a premium. We are excited to enter this new market vertical and we look forward to sharing the Airocide® Pro+ innovative design and advanced technology at the upcoming event and driving new revenue opportunities for our air purification business.”

For more information about the Global Produce & Floral Show, October 19 – 21, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, click the following link, https://www.freshproduce.com/events/the-global-produce-and-floral-show/.

Airocide® System

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

