NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI), a leader in global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions, today announced its participation at the Gulfood Manufacturing event underway in Dubai, November 7-9. This event is the preeminent food security trade show in the region, and Sterilumen is exhibiting along with its partner, Batta Environmental (https://battaenv.com/global/). The event brings together top-tier players in the food preservation and safety sector, providing a robust platform for the unveiling of ground-breaking technologies that address the region’s unique climate related challenges.

Sterilumen has unveiled two new pioneering solutions aimed at revolutionizing food safety and preservation standards in the region during the event:

The Airocide Pro: Developed in collaboration with Canon USA (https://www.usa.canon.com), a global manufacturing powerhouse, the Airocide Pro represents the next generation of air disinfection technology, and which now has been extended to installation in sea containers and refrigerated trucks. Initially showcased at the Global Flower and Produce Show in Anaheim, California on October 19th-20th (https://www.freshproduce.com/events/the-global-produce-and-floral-show/), the technology has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in reducing ethylene levels and waste in cold storage environments, with notable endorsements from industry giants like Del Monte.

PURO HVAC solutions: Following the recent acquisition of PURO Lighting (https://purolighting.com), Sterilumen will be displaying the patented Fighter Flex coil disinfection system under PURO HVAC solutions. This innovative system is tailored to deliver immediate cost savings and an attractive return on investment by ensuring optimal functionality through significant energy reduction even in the harsh climatic conditions typical of the region, making it an ideal solution for the region’s demanding food preservation landscape.



Further bolstering Sterilumen’s commitment to elevating building safety standards in the region, a promising alliance has been forged with Fahkruddin Holdings (http://www.fakhruddinholdings.com/en), a prominent real estate conglomerate. This partnership aims to integrate the Airocide and PURO products within new construction and retrofit projects, thereby creating safer indoor environments.

The strategic collaboration with Batta Environmental and the promising partnership with Fahkruddin Holdings, coupled with the unveiling of the Airocide Pro and PURO HVAC solutions, highlights Sterilumen’s dedication to advancing food safety and building hygiene standards in the region. Through these efforts, Sterilumen continues to forge a robust pathway towards bolstering food security and safety standards, underpinned by innovative technology and strategic partnerships.

About Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

Gulfood Manufacturing represents the pinnacle of the global food and beverage manufacturing industry evolution, offering a decisive destination for those seeking to accelerate the adoption of technology, and improve efficiencies and productivity to meet new challenges it offers a comprehensive showcase of solutions for industry professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of the industry and presents a prime opportunity to network, form new global partnerships, announce new innovative products, deals, collaborations and signings. For more information, click the following link: https://www.gulfoodmanufacturing.com/

About Sterilumen

Sterilumen, a division of Applied UV Inc., is at the forefront of developing and commercializing innovative disinfection solutions aimed at enhancing food safety, preservation, and building hygiene standards. With a relentless pursuit of excellence, Sterilumen is committed to delivering solutions that address the unique challenges faced by the food and real estate sectors in the region and beyond.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the pursuit of technologies focused on global food security, air quality, and intelligent building solutions tailored for the commercial and hospitality sectors. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.applieduvinc.com.

