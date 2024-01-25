SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions proudly announces today the appointment of two dynamic professionals to its newly acquired LeSalon Beauty (“LeSalon”).

Sarah Uphoff (“Pantera Sarah”) and Grace Fernandez join the LeSalon team as Co-Directors of Strategic Partnerships and will leverage their industry experience and contacts to forge strategic partnerships, ambassador relationships, celebrity sponsorships, and corporate alliances, all with primary objectives of enhancing LeSalon’s visibility and to establish a solid foundation for the anticipated expansion into the U.S. market over the coming months.

Pantera Sarah, known for her exceptional ability to establish meaningful business relationships within the celebrity and entertainment industry, brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning and execution. Grace Fernandez has a proven history of cultivating successful advertising and promotional relationships, complements the team with a keen eye for identifying mutually beneficial opportunities.

“I am excited about contributing to LeSalon’s growth by fostering and nurturing key partnerships that generate long-term value. With LeSalon’s excellent business model, uniting people will be the cornerstone of our sustained success,” said Pantera Sarah. Grace Fernandez added: “Prioritizing relationships within the executive suite is my primary focus. We have a well-defined plan outlining our initiatives, specifically targeting accomplished beauty industry professionals with a track record of success.”

“We are very excited with the addition of Pantera and Grace to our organization and believe they will be major catalysts in the growth and evolution of LeSalon in the beauty services market. I look forward to the positive impact their expertise will have on the overall success of the business. I have known both of these dynamic women for almost 30 years and have always been impressed with the skills in which they navigate complex personalities and social situations. It is this inherent quality they both have that has positioned them to excel within the LeSalon model,” stated Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife’s cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

Global Hemp Services – APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

