APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.’s Lollipop NFT Platform Selects Polygon as its Primary Minting Option

APPlife’s Lollipop NFT Platform Selects Polygon as Primary Minting Option Lollipop + Polygon

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, “the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that its Lollipop NFT platform, an online marketplace, consignment store, creator platform, and wallet for NFT’s (non-fungible tokens) will offer Polygon’s MATIC ecosystem for its users primary minting option.

“We are excited to be working with the Polygon ecosystem. Using Polygon will provide Lollipop NFT users an efficient and cost-effective way to create NFTs. The Polygon team has been helpful by offering access to their developers to support our team throughout the process as well as introducing Lollipop to members of their strong VC network,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital.

Lollipop NFT is currently being developed for use by individuals of all levels, from beginners to experts. Users do not need have a superior technology background or a high-level understanding of non-fungible tokens to enjoy creating, minting, and selling NFT’s.

Minting, in regard to NFT’s, is the process of taking a digital file (an image or video, a piece of art, a document) and converting the file into a digital asset that can then be stored on the blockchain. This process makes the newly created or “minted” asset officially a commodity that can be bought and sold at an NFT marketplace. Once the asset is added to the blockchain (or digital ledger), it cannot be modified copied, or deleted.

APPlife’s Lollipop NFT marketplace will provide numerous opportunities for selling NFTs, but the essential minting process within the Lollipop platform will give users the option to create (or mint) NFTs using either Polygon’s MATIC or ETH.

APPlife anticipates that Lollipop NFT will be live and available to the public in the third quarter of 2022. To receive all future Lollipop NFT news and updates, visit www.lollipopNFT.com.

ABOUT POLYGON TECHNOLOGY

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife’s cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

B2BCHX – Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop – A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms has completed beta testing and will launch the commercial live marketplace in Q2 of 2022.

Lollipop NFT – Under construction and scheduled to launch in Q3 2022. A unique NFT platform that includes an integrated wallet, marketplace and minting capabilities scaled for the mass-market user. Lollipop will provide users an ultra-secure place to create, sell and store NFTs that are both entertaining and those for practical use.

Global Hemp Services – APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Keep up to date on APPlife Digital Solutions events and developments join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies, and prospects — both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, acquisitions, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimated,” and “potential,” among others. Crucial factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8a0ec20-a712-47a5-8774-ab53857ee547