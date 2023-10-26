ALDS Acquires LeSalon Through Asset Purchase Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (ALDS) is proud to announce that they have signed an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) to acquire LeSalon.

This agreement marks a defining moment in ALDS’s history as they welcome LeSalon to the ALDS family. LeSalon is a revolutionary concept that uniquely fits into ALDS, allowing them to expand and grow the LeSalon model globally, into the US markets and beyond. The Asset Purchase Agreement is for a combination of stock and cash. The agreement is subject to a period of audit to verify and record historical income and revenue prior to a formal closing. LeSalon is a tech system that allows beauty professionals to manage their bookings/calendar and for registered and verified users to connect with those verified professionals and meet at a location the user chooses. It is no surprise that after seeing great success in the UK, LeSalon is ready to make it’s mark on an international level. “This is an exciting moment for our company,” says Matthew Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. “LeSalon is the perfect tech system for beauty professionals to offer their professional services, manage their calendars and manage bookings/payments processing and for Users to find, connect and reserve an appointment from a verified professional. We look forward to introducing LeSalon around the world.”

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife’s cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

Global Hemp Services – APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

