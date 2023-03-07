SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Premier Shipping and Fulfillment LLC (“Premier”), a 3PL services provider.

Established in 2018, Premier Shipping and Fulfillment LLC is a growing Swedesboro, N.J.-based logistics company whose mission is to provide outstanding services and build a logistics network that surpasses expectations. Currently, their services include order fulfillment, pick, pack & ship, custom software development, and marketplace integration.

APPlife already principally utilizes Premier’s pick, pack & shipping services to fulfill customer orders received from its premium men’s grooming product subsidiary, Rooster Essentials. This partnership will solidify the relationship long term. Premier will have the comfort of a partnership with a tech company that can assist with keeping the software and operating systems running in top order.

Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife Digital said “For us, it is about solidifying and growing the relationship with an important part of our customers experience. Premier Shipping is a well-managed entity that maintains the same high customer standards we set for our service providers. Our goals are to eventually acquire our 3PL service provider so that we may operate multiple e-commerce platforms and control the customer experience to the end. Right now, only large corporations like Amazon and Walmart can offer services like this. We believe we can do a better job not only for the customer, but also for the e-commerce shop owner.”

“APPlife has first-hand e-commerce experience working up from being ‘in the trenches’ interacting with consumers directly. This is a rare and valuable education that makes the partnership between us work with a good understanding at its base,” stated Sam Doria, founder and CEO of Premier Shipping and Fulfillment. “Development resources and understanding the role that technology plays in e-commerce operations is an important part of how we connect with our customers. Building our solutions in-house gives us a huge advantage over the other 3PLs and the partnership with APPlife Digital facilitates that option.”

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home, life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife’s cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive e-commerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

B2BCHX – Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop – A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms has completed beta testing and will launch the commercial live marketplace in Q2 of 2022.

Valida – Under construction and scheduled to launch in Q3 2023. A unique NFT platform that includes an integrated, cold storage, non-custodial wallet, scaled for the mass-market user. Valida will provide users with an ultra-secure place to store NFTs that are for practical use.

Global Hemp Services – APPlife is the lead investor in this e-commerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

