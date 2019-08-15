APPlife Digital Solutions to Provide Independent Background Checks on Mainland Chinese Companies for Small Businesses Around the World

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, today announces the beta version of its online background checking service B2BCHX , which provides critical information to those individuals and small business owners seeking to do business with mainland Chinese companies. Beta testing is to commence on August 25th and full commercial operations are expected to launch in early September.

B2BCHX provides three levels of due diligence reports on Chinese entities for those individuals or small businesses around the world that are not able to financially retain their own investigative legal team. B2BCHX is an excellent solution for any company importing or exporting manufactured goods from China. The service is especially of value to those that are seeking protection from fraud, to verify the operational status of the company they are about to send money, hire or order product from, or to those looking for information required to start legal action as a result of fraudulent activity.

The contents of each specialized report is highly qualified, as it is researched, reviewed and then issued directly to the user through a partnership with a licensed, Shanghai-based, Chinese business attorney.

The B2BCHX service has three levels of reporting and all data provided is up-to-date at the time it is verified and submitted to the customer.

“Our philosophy is simple. Offer small businesses from around the globe a way to perform reasonably priced due diligence,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “You can be a small business owner anywhere in the world, but you still need to make sure you are protecting yourself and your company from fraud. There are good and honest businesses in China, we make it safer to do business with a Chinese company,” added Reid.

Information available through the 3 levels of report from B2BCHX include:

Registered name of the owner/business, address, amount of capital, outstanding lien enforcement; published information related to company administrative license, penalties, business anomalies, government blacklists; shareholder, director and supervisor information; information related to branches and subsidiaries; and trademark and registration information.

For more information on B2BCHX, visit www.b2bchx.com .

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA. and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife’s cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: [email protected]

