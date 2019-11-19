Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” Acquires stake in worldwide discount platform GPSCASH

Breaking News
Provider of innovative blockchain business solutions, Appliqate Inc, announces the acquisition of GPSCASH, a user-friendly onboarding system for businesses for blockchain solutions

New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” has again reiterated their goal of providing top-notch services to their diverse clientele with the recent acquisition of GPSCASH. The acquisition became effective on August 7th 2019, as the company looks to strengthen their amory and grow to become one of the most sought-after services providers in the industry, particularly when it comes to payment processing for businesses by incorporating the method of blockchain payments.

The advent of blockchain technology has done a lot to simplify and somewhat secure the financial system. Over the years, the financial services industry has grown, while harnessing technological advancements to ensure effective service delivery to the different stakeholders in the industry. Blockchain, which is one of the most recent introductions, has been predicted to be bigger than the internet with the current rate of adoption by sectors such as banks & financial institutions, music, healthcare, insurance, real estate, and retail. One platform that has seemingly championed the use of blockchain services in recent times is GPSCASH.

The platform has become increasingly popular over the years, affording users the benefits of a simple onboarding system that allows them to utilize blockchain services. GPS Cash serves as a local performance award system driving users to locations. The platform reveals hundreds of destinations every week, where users can get awards for being the first to arrive. Prizes available to be won include cash, cars, or a trip to a favorite destination. For more information please visit https://www.gpscash.com.

The acquisition of GPS Cash by Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” further drives home the company’s goal of offering a platform that reduces risk, increases positive outcomes for startups, opens opportunities for entrepreneurs globally, and provides transparency and liquidity to both entrepreneurs and their investors. 

For more information about Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” and the solutions offered by the company, please visit – https://www.appliqate.com/.

About Appliqate Inc

Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, company founders, government leaders, and investors with access to innovative blockchain business solutions with proven, real world application by utilizing innovative blockchain technology. The company offers solutions to reduce risks and increase positive outcomes for blockchain projects by opening opportunities for entrepreneurs globally.

Appliqate aspires to lead the future of payment processing for businesses by incorporating the method of blockchain payments.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact: Una Taylor |  [email protected]

Inquires:[email protected] | 212-389-1889 | www.appliqate.com

