Appointment in UPM Biorefining

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

(UPM, Helsinki, 1 December 2017 at 08:30 EET) – Petri Hakanen has been appointed Senior Vice President, UPM Uruguay Development Project, starting from 1 March 2018. Currently he works as SVP, UPM Specialty Papers ENA.

Jaakko Sarantola, the current SVP of UPM Uruguay Development Project, will retire 1 June 2018 after serving UPM for more than 35 years.

Heikki Vappula, Executive Vice President, UPM Biorefining.
UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,300 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM – The Biofore Company – www.upm.com

