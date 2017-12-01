Appointment in UPM Biorefining

(UPM, Helsinki, 1 December 2017 at 08:30 EET) – Petri Hakanen has been appointed Senior Vice President, UPM Uruguay Development Project, starting from 1 March 2018. Currently he works as SVP, UPM Specialty Papers ENA.

Jaakko Sarantola, the current SVP of UPM Uruguay Development Project, will retire 1 June 2018 after serving UPM for more than 35 years.

