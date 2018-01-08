MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mr Sam Riggall, Chief Executive Officer of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX:CLQ) (TSX:CLQ) (OTCQX:CTEQF), today announced the appointment of Stephen Grocott as Chief Technical Development Officer to support process development for the Clean TeQ Sunrise nickel, cobalt and scandium project, as well as developing new projects for Clean TeQ’s suite of ion exchange metal recovery technologies.

Stephen joins Clean TeQ from Rio Tinto where he most recently held the role of Chief Advisor, Processing, overseeing technical support and process development across the Rio Tinto Group’s global business and project portfolio. Prior to Rio Tinto, Stephen held roles with companies including BHP Billiton, Alcoa, Comalco, Southern Pacific Petroleum and Worsley Alumina.

He has 35 years’ experience in minerals processing, process development and industrial chemistry across a range of commodities including nickel laterites and sulphides, bauxite, alumina, uranium, titania, copper, cobalt, rare earths, shale oil and biofuels.

Stephen holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) and a PhD in Physical and Inorganic Chemistry from the University of Western Australia and is an Adjunct Professor in Applied Sciences at RMIT University.

Mr Riggall commented: “The development and commercialisation of new technologies is at the heart of Clean TeQ, and we’re delighted to have appointed someone of the caliber of Stephen to oversee this important part of our business. His broad knowledge and experience of processing technologies will be immensely useful as we continue to develop Clean TeQ Sunrise.”

Following Stephen’s appointment Clean TeQ’s founding Director and current Chief Technical Officer, Peter Voigt, will be refocusing his attention on the commercialisation of new technologies in Clean TeQ’s water treatment business.

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) (TSX:CLQ) (OTCQX:CTEQF) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the use of its proprietary Clean-iX® continuous ion exchange technology.

For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales, Australia. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt and nickel deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal, and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water.

For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com

