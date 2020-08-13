Apposite Technologies Products Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V Contract

Powerful Application Performance Testing Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Ca. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apposite Technologies , the market leader in easy-to-use, high-precision Wide Area Network (WAN) emulation products, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Apposite’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading WAN emulation solutions and maintenance services available to Federal agencies through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and the company’s reseller partners.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft because we know they are well-respected in the Federal community and will be able to provide meaningful connections for Apposite,” said Joe Zeto, Apposite CEO. “Our partnership will help us expand our business further into the Federal space and make a positive impact on government projects.”

Apposite helps government and military organizations deliver mission-critical systems that perform at the highest possible quality at a fraction of traditional testing costs. Using Apposite’s WAN emulation solutions, agencies can replicate complex, real-world networks in the test lab and gain key insight into how varying network conditions impact end user experience. Apposite WAN emulators enable users to quickly and easily optimize application performance against imperfect network conditions – especially dynamic networks like satellite – before problems arise in production.

“As government agencies balance remote work and increased demands for digital services, ensuring the availability of data and supporting smooth and reliable user experiences is critical,” said Ryon Williams, Manager of the Apposite Team at Carahsoft. “Apposite’s WAN emulator allows government IT teams to simulate network conditions and test applications to see how they perform over remote and other complex connections. We look forward to working with Apposite and our reseller partners to provide agencies with the hardware tools needed to vet their solutions to ensure a high level of availability and resilience before deployment.”

Apposite’s hardware, virtual and cloud solutions are available immediately through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Apposite team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7472 or [email protected] ; or download the Apposite Netropy Data Sheet .

About Apposite Technologies

Apposite Technologies provides world-class wide area network (WAN) emulation to service providers, government agencies, and enterprises worldwide. Apposite’s award-winning Netropy and Linktropy WAN emulation solutions simulate bandwidth, latency, loss, congestion, and other network impairments to deliver accurate simulations of any wide-area network – 5G, cable, satellite, cloud, etc. “WAN emulation made easy” helps businesses deploy new technology with confidence while increasing automation and lowering costs associated with performance testing.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Apposite, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

