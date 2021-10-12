AppRent Integrates With Yardi for Seamless User Experience

Breaking News
Oct. 12, 2021

Innovative PropTech company expands its maintenance platform by adding an additional integration.

RAMSEY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppRent, after launching its property maintenance management software in August, is now fully integrated with Yardi. Current Yardi clients can upgrade their maintenance platforms while staying perfectly in sync. The AppRent maintenance platform will make life easier for property managers and residents alike.  

By keeping data in a centralized location, property managers will have easy access to one source of truth. Real-time visibility and data-driven insights create smoother operations, improving response times and resident satisfaction. The new integration allows property managers to pull resident information from Yardi to AppRent, reducing time spent on data entry and manual updates. Property managers using Yardi’s software platform can seamlessly start using AppRent’s maintenance platform. The software will increase productivity, save money, improve response times, and allow for better communication with residents. 

“This is one of the many integrations we have been looking forward to completing. We know how important integrations are to create efficiencies with the seamless exchange of data between ERP platforms,” explains Nia M. Walters, VP of Sales at AppRent. “The push and pull of data between AppRent and your Voyager environment is crucial to avoid double entry for your onsite teams. This integration, along with AppRent, will save you time and provide more transparency into maintenance performance.”  

Yardi, a property management software, provides accounting, operations, and ancillary services for residential and commercial properties.  

Michael Katz, CEO of DASMEN Residential, founded AppRent in 2015, leveraging his position as an operator to contribute and significantly improve the world of PropTech. He realized the dire need for a simple and easy-to-use property management software. His concept focused heavily around data and analytics, making sure valuable property information was being utilized in real time for improved decision-making and performance. 

Media Contact: Christina LaMere – christinal@apprent.com 

