Appriss Health Announces Launch of SMART on FHIR Capability for PMP Gateway Integrations

Recognized Industry Standard, Codified in the ‘19 Office of National Coordinator Interoperability Standards Advisory Reference Edition, Supports the Ongoing Transformation and Construct of the Modern PDMP

Louisville, KY, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appriss Health, provider of the most comprehensive platform for opioid stewardship and substance use disorder (SUD) in the U.S., today announced that in its continuing efforts to support state PDMP innovation it has launched SMART on FHIR capabilities for its PMP Gateway integration managed service platform.

PMP Gateway enables access to PDMP information, tools, and additional resources in real-time, at the point of care, for every patient encounter. Today, PMP Gateway integrations are readily available to more than 85 percent of all prescribers and pharmacists throughout the U.S. Appriss Health has partnered with more than 130 electronic health record (EHR) systems and every major pharmacy chain and pharmacy management system to provide PMP Gateway to over 500,000 prescribers and pharmacists at over 80,000 facilities nationwide.

“The SMART on FHIR standard embraces and supports state PDMPs such that all laws can be followed, all required data can be shared and displayed, and states can continue to invest and innovate to provide the tools needed to make progress in fighting the opioid epidemic,” said Rob Cohen, President of Appriss Health. “For this reason, Appriss Health is fully supportive of the SMART on FHIR industry standard to query and deliver state PDMPs within clinical workflow.”

State PDMPs have evolved from legacy medication history approaches into comprehensive public health-centric platforms capable of providing clinical tools, additional patient risk indicators, and seamless patient transition to treatment when needed, all within clinical workflow. Modern PDMPs have the ability to:

Collect data – such as history of controlled substance prescriptions, history of non-fatal overdoses, naloxone administrations, the existence of pain contracts and opioid treatment plans, and more – that are all valuable in supporting appropriate prescribing and dispensing and in the identification of patients’ risk of developing SUD.

Utilize that data to inform clinicians of patients’ opioid use profiles or SUD risk through means such as advanced analytics, data visualizations, proactive clinical alerts, and more. These methods of identification, delivered in a uniform and consistent manner to all prescribers and pharmacists in a state, are critical to the success of the program.

Enable clinicians to not only use that information to ensure appropriate prescribing and dispensing but also to coordinate care for patients and provide patients with the support, guidance, and access to treatment they may require. It is essential that PDMPs not only enable clinicians to identify risk but also to intervene with patients to address that risk.

Reduce the burden on providers accessing the PDMP within their workflow.

SMART on FHIR is the recognized industry standard best able to support and maintain the functionality that has enabled the transformation of PDMPs and allows states to continue the important progress they have made in reducing the unnecessary burdens related to accessing state PDMP reports and programs. PMP Gateway, using the SMART on FHIR standard, enables:

All integrations to adhere to all state PDMP laws, statutes and policies in their respective jurisdictions.

Up-to-date and accurate information presented to users on-demand, every time.

Access to PDMP information to be strictly limited to authorized users in an approved manner, and detailed and accurate audit trails of PDMP information access provided to PDMP programs.

Consistent, PDMP-dictated presentation formats and content, such as clinical alerts, and an unlimited number of additional PDMP data sets, such as history of non-fatal overdose, displayed in EHR and pharmacy systems with no additional coding required of them for initial implementations or changes.

The inclusion of all PDMP clinical tools, such as messaging, education, and referral to treatment, within EHRs and pharmacy systems.

“I believe it is critically-important to support modern PDMPs via the SMART on FHIR standard to effectively impact the ongoing opioid epidemic,” said Kim Gaedeke, Chief Deputy Director of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which manages the Michigan Automated Prescription System (MAPS), the state’s PDMP. “SMART on FHIR standards can help to maintain and maximize the advancements that have enabled the successful transformation of PDMPs and the important progress they have made.”

About Appriss Health

Appriss Health provides the nation’s most comprehensive platform for opioid stewardship and the early identification, prevention, and management of substance use disorder (SUD). We provide state government agencies with the most advanced repository of controlled substance dispensing data and deliver real-time clinical decision support, critical insights, and interventions to physicians, pharmacists, and care team members. Our solutions help prescribers and dispensers assess and manage clinical risk by providing access to important information at the point of care for hundreds of millions of patient encounters each year. Appriss Health provides the platform for PDMPs and access to non-PDMP data, analytics, tools, and resources from PDMPs, across state lines, and integrated within care team workflows. Sharing #knowledgeforgood, our solutions are improving patient safety and outcomes. For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com.

