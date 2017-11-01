Approach Resources Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results and Bolt-On Acquisition

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) today reported third quarter 2017 financial and operational results and a bolt-on acquisition.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights

Produced 11.5 MBoe/d, despite negative impact of 500 Boe/d from Hurricane Harvey

Strong well results from two new completions, outperforming a 700 MBoe type curve

Net loss was $8.5 million or $0.10 per diluted share. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $13.8 million, a 7% increase over the prior quarter

Revenues of $25.6 million, a 3% increase over the prior quarter

Unhedged cash margin (non-GAAP) of $13.52 per Boe, up 13% from second quarter

Bolt-On Acquisition

Producing Wolfcamp shale assets adjacent to Company’s Project Pangea acreage

Current production of approximately 550 Boe/d, 51% oil

Estimated PDP reserves 1.8 MBoe, 42% oil

Transaction value $18 million, payable in Approach common shares

Adjusted net loss, EBITDAX and unhedged cash margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP financial and Other Measures” below for our definitions and reconciliations of adjusted net loss and EBITDAX to net loss and unhedged cash margin to revenues.

Management Comment

Ross Craft, Approach’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Results for this quarter highlight our relentless focus on operational efficiency, cost controls and capital discipline. Our infrastructure system provided operational flexibility in the face of Hurricane Harvey and the results of our optimized completions are driving strong well performance. Due to our continued focus on cash operating expenses and improved realized prices, EBITDAX is up 7% over prior quarter and unhedged cash margin per Boe has increased 13% quarter over quarter and from the prior period last year.

We also are excited to announce an acquisition of producing properties that are complementary to our existing assets, and are pleased to welcome an experienced, upstream E&P investor like Kayne Anderson as a shareholder. As operators in the Permian work to consolidate acreage, we believe our large, contiguous acreage position provides the foundation for future growth as we continue to build value through prudent capital spending and one of the lowest operating cost structures in the Permian Basin.”

Third quarter 2017 Results

Production for third quarter 2017 totaled 1,061 Mboe, or 11.5 MBoe/d, made up of 26% oil, 35% NGLs and 39% natural gas. Average realized commodity prices for third quarter 2017, before the effect of commodity derivatives, were $44.91 per Bbl of oil, $18.96 per Bbl of NGLs and $2.46 per Mcf of natural gas. Our average realized price, including the effect of commodity derivatives, was $23.65 per Boe for third quarter 2017.

Net loss for third quarter 2017 was $8.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, on revenues of $25.6 million. Excluding the unrealized loss on commodity derivatives of $3.0 million, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for third quarter 2017 was $6.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for third quarter 2017 was $13.8 million. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures” below for our reconciliation of adjusted net loss and EBITDAX to net loss.

Lease operating expenses averaged $4.16 per Boe. Production and ad valorem taxes averaged $1.71 per Boe, or 7.1% of oil, NGL and gas sales. Exploration costs were $0.09 per Boe. Total general and administrative (“G&A”) costs averaged $6.00 per Boe, including cash G&A costs of $4.75 per Boe. Depletion, depreciation and amortization expense averaged $15.88 per Boe. Interest expense totaled $5.3 million.

Operations Update

During third quarter 2017, we drilled one horizontal well in the Wolfcamp B bench and completed two horizontal wells: one well in the Wolfcamp B bench and one well in the Wolfcamp C bench. The two wells completed in third quarter 2017, when normalized to a 7,500 feet lateral, are outperforming a 700 MBoe type curve. At September 30, 2017, we had nine horizontal wells waiting on completion.

Capital expenditures incurred during third quarter 2017 totaled $7.9 million and included $7.1 million for drilling and completion activities, $0.6 million for infrastructure projects and equipment and $0.2 million for acreage extensions. Aligning capital expenditures as closely as possible with cash flows, we elected to defer completion of additional wells until first quarter 2018.

Bolt-On Acquisition

The Company has entered into a definitive agreement with Amistad Energy Partners, LLC (“Amistad”) to acquire complementary Wolfcamp shale assets directly adjacent to the Company’s Pangea West project in the Southern Midland Basin, for 7,573,215 shares of Company common stock valued at $18.05 million, based on a 20-day volume weighted average share price, and subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Company expects the acquisition will close in the fourth quarter of 2017, with an effective date of September 1, 2017. Amistad is a portfolio company of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., an independent alternative investment management firm with $24.5 billion in assets focused on investing in upstream oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure, specialized real estate, middle market credit and growth private equity.

The transaction includes current net production of approximately 550 Boe/d (51% oil), estimated PDP reserves of approximately 1.8 MMboe (42% oil), approximately 3,200 net acres held by production, along with existing field infrastructure and facilities and over 35,000 of additional net undeveloped acres that are subject to near-term expiration if a continuous drilling obligation is not met or extended.

Liquidity Update

At September 30, 2017, we had a $1 billion revolving credit facility in place, with a borrowing base and lender commitment amount of $325 million, and liquidity of $32.7 million. The Company currently is in the process of completing its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination. The lead bank under our credit facility has recommended to the other lenders that our borrowing base be maintained at the current level of $325 million. However, there is no assurance that the borrowing base will not be higher or lower than our $325 million borrowing base as of September 30, 2017. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures” below for our definition and calculation of liquidity.

Commodity Derivatives Update

We enter into commodity derivatives positions to reduce the risk of commodity price fluctuations. The table below is a summary of our current derivatives positions.

Commodity and Period Contract

Type Volume Transacted Contract Price Crude Oil October 2017 – December 2017 Swap 1,000 Bbls/day $50.20/Bbl October 2017 – December 2017 Swap 1,500 Bbls/day $50.25/Bbl January 2018 – December 2018 Swap 300 Bbls/day $50.00/Bbl January 2018 – March 2018 Collar 1,000 Bbls/day $50.00/Bbl – $55.05/Bbl Natural Gas October 2017 – December 2017 Collar 100,000 MMBtu/month $3.00/MMBtu – $3.65/MMBtu October 2017 – December 2017 Collar 200,000 MMBtu/month $2.30/MMBtu – $2.60/MMBtu October 2017 – December 2017 Collar 200,000 MMBtu/month $3.00/MMBtu – $3.44/MMBtu October 2017 – December 2017 Collar 200,000 MMBtu/month $3.00/MMBtu – $3.50/MMBtu January 2018 – December 2018 Swap 200,000 MMBtu/month $3.085/MMBtu January 2018 – December 2018 Swap 250,000 MMBtu/month $3.084/MMBtu NGLs (C2 – Ethane) October 2017 – December 2017 Swap 1,050 Bbls/day $11.34/Bbl NGLs (C3 – Propane) October 2017 – December 2017 Swap 750 Bbls/day $27.916/Bbl October 2017 – March 2018 Swap 450 Bbls/day $30.24/Bbl NGLs (IC4 – Isobutane) October 2017 – December 2017 Swap 75 Bbls/day $36.7325/Bbl October 2017 – March 2018 Swap 50 Bbls/day $36.12/Bbl NGLs (NC4 – Butane) October 2017 – December 2017 Swap 250 Bbls/day $35.9205/Bbl October 2017 – March 2018 Swap 150 Bbls/day $35.70/Bbl NGLs (C5 – Pentane) November 2017 – December 2017 Swap 250 Bbls/day $50.61/Bbl

UNAUDITED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues (in thousands): Oil $ 12,464 $ 12,061 $ 38,666 $ 34,304 NGLs 7,093 5,242 19,172 13,963 Gas 6,051 6,446 19,094 15,530 Total oil, NGLs and gas sales 25,608 23,749 76,932 63,797 Realized (loss) gain on commodity derivatives (523 ) 781 (1,481 ) 5,690 Total oil, NGLs and gas sales including derivative

impact $ 25,085 $ 24,530 $ 75,451 $ 69,487 Production: Oil (MBbls) 278 298 837 970 NGLs (MBbls) 374 394 1,109 1,149 Gas (MMcf) 2,455 2,556 7,331 7,873 Total (MBoe) 1,061 1,117 3,168 3,431 Total (MBoe/d) 11.5 12.1 11.6 12.5 Average prices: Oil (per Bbl) $ 44.91 $ 40.53 $ 46.19 $ 35.36 NGLs (per Bbl) 18.96 13.32 17.28 12.16 Gas (per Mcf) 2.46 2.52 2.60 1.97 Total (per Boe) 24.14 21.26 24.28 18.59 Realized (loss) gain on commodity derivatives (per Boe) (0.49 ) 0.70 (0.47 ) 1.66 Total including derivative impact (per Boe) $ 23.65 $ 21.96 $ 23.81 $ 20.25 Costs and expenses (per Boe): Lease operating $ 4.16 $ 3.49 $ 4.05 $ 4.51 Production and ad valorem taxes 1.71 1.80 2.03 1.61 Exploration 0.09 0.94 1.03 0.94 General and administrative (1) 6.00 5.21 5.95 5.16 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 15.88 17.38 17.15 17.38 (1) Below is a summary of general and administrative expense: General and administrative – cash component $ 4.75 $ 4.00 $ 4.84 $ 3.91 General and administrative – noncash component (share-based compensation) 1.25 1.21 1.11 1.25

APPROACH RESOURCES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except shares and per-share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 REVENUES: Oil, NGLs and gas sales $ 25,608 $ 23,749 $ 76,932 $ 63,797 EXPENSES: Lease operating 4,418 3,894 12,826 15,484 Production and ad valorem taxes 1,816 2,013 6,425 5,532 Exploration 100 1,047 3,251 3,238 General and administrative (1) 6,366 5,825 18,842 17,708 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 16,843 19,422 54,348 59,642 Total expenses 29,543 32,201 95,692 101,604 OPERATING LOSS (3,935 ) (8,452 ) (18,760 ) (37,807 ) OTHER: Interest expense, net (5,304 ) (7,067 ) (15,683 ) (20,173 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — 5,053 — Write-off of debt issuance costs — — — (563 ) Realized (loss) gain on commodity derivatives (523 ) 781 (1,481 ) 5,690 Unrealized (loss) gain on commodity derivatives (3,037 ) 760 2,596 (8,273 ) Other income 29 (10 ) 32 1,511 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (12,770 ) (13,988 ) (28,243 ) (59,615 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (4,258 ) (4,915 ) 129,933 (20,847 ) NET LOSS $ (8,512 ) $ (9,073 ) $ (158,176 ) $ (38,768 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (0.94 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (0.94 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 86,501,242 41,610,083 81,142,672 41,415,260 Diluted 86,501,242 41,610,083 81,142,672 41,415,260 (1) Includes non-cash share-based compensation expense as follows: 1,330 1,357 3,518 4,281

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet Data September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2017 2016 Cash and cash equivalents $ 21 $ 21 Other Current assets 11,982 $ 12,473.00 Property and equipment, net, successful efforts method 1,080,611 1,092,061 Other non-current assets 2,360 — Total assets $ 1,094,974 $ 1,104,555 Current liabilities $ 29,148 $ 26,369 Long-term debt (1) 375,210 498,349 Deferred income taxes 135,614 5,615 Other long-term liabilities 11,868 11,270 Stockholders’ equity 543,134 562,952 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,094,974 $ 1,104,555 (1) Long-term debt at September 30, 2017, is comprised of $85.2 million in 7% senior notes due 2021 and $292 million in outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, net of issuance costs of $1.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively. Long-term debt at December 31, 2016, is comprised of $230.3 million in 7% senior notes due 2021 and $273 million in outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility, net of issuance costs of $3.7 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures

This release contains certain financial measures that are non-GAAP measures. We have provided reconciliations below of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and on the Non-GAAP Financial Information page in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.approachresources.com.

Adjusted Net Loss

This release contains the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which exclude (1) unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, (2) gain on debt extinguishment, (3) write-off of debt issuance costs, (4) write-off of deferred tax assets and (5) related income tax effect. The amounts included in the calculation of adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share below were computed in accordance with GAAP. We believe adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. However, these measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

The table below provides a reconciliation of adjusted net loss to net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands, except per-share amounts).

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (8,512 ) $ (9,073 ) $ (158,176 ) $ (38,768 ) Adjustments for certain items: Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 3,037 (760 ) (2,596 ) 8,273 Gain on debt extinguishment — — (5,053 ) — Write-off of debt issuance costs — — — 563 Write-off of deferred tax assets — — 139,090 — Tax effect (1,063 ) 266 2,677 (3,093 ) Adjusted net loss $ (6,538 ) $ (9,567 ) $ (24,058 ) $ (33,025 ) Adjusted net loss per diluted share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.80 )

EBITDAX

We define EBITDAX as net loss, plus (1) exploration expense, (2) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (3) share-based compensation expense, (4) unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives, (5) gain on debt extinguishment, (6) write-off of debt issuance costs, (7) interest expense, net, and (8) income tax (benefit) provision. EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flow as determined by GAAP. The amounts included in the calculation of EBITDAX were computed in accordance with GAAP. EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled to the GAAP measure of net loss because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company’s ability to internally fund development and exploration activities. This measure is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

The table below provides a reconciliation of EBITDAX to net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (8,512 ) $ (9,073 ) $ (158,176 ) $ (38,768 ) Exploration 100 1,047 3,251 3,238 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 16,843 19,422 54,348 59,642 Share-based compensation 1,330 1,357 3,518 4,281 Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity derivatives 3,037 (760 ) (2,596 ) 8,273 Gain on debt extinguishment — — (5,053 ) — Write-off of debt issuance costs — — — 563 Interest expense, net 5,304 7,067 15,683 20,173 Income tax (benefit) provision (4,258 ) (4,915 ) 129,933 (20,847 ) EBITDAX $ 13,844 $ 14,145 $ 40,908 $ 36,555

Unhedged Cash Margin and Cash Operating Expenses

We define unhedged cash margin as revenue, less cash operating expenses. We define cash operating expenses as operating expenses, excluding (1) exploration expense, (2) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, and (3) share-based compensation expense. Unhedged cash margin and cash operating expenses are not measures of operating income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. The amounts included in the calculations of unhedged cash margin and cash operating expenses were computed in accordance with GAAP. Unhedged cash margin and cash operating expenses are presented herein and reconciled to the GAAP measures of revenue and operating expenses. We use unhedged cash margin and cash operating expenses as an indicator of the Company’s profitability and ability to manage its operating income and cash flows. This measure is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

The table below provides a reconciliation of unhedged cash margin and cash operating expenses to revenues and operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands, except per-Boe amounts).

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues $ 25,608 $ 23,749 $ 76,932 $ 63,797 Production (Mboe) 1,061 1,117 3,168 3,431 Average realized price (per Boe) $ 24.14 $ 21.26 $ 24.28 $ 18.59 Operating expenses $ 29,543 $ 32,201 $ 95,692 $ 101,604 Exploration (100 ) (1,047 ) (3,251 ) (3,238 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization (16,843 ) (19,422 ) (54,348 ) (59,642 ) Share-based compensation (1,330 ) (1,357 ) (3,518 ) (4,281 ) Cash operating expenses $ 11,270 $ 10,375 $ 34,575 $ 34,443 Cash operating expenses per Boe $ 10.62 $ 9.29 $ 10.92 $ 10.03 Unhedged cash margin $ 14,338 $ 13,374 $ 42,357 $ 29,354 Unhedged cash margin per Boe $ 13.52 $ 11.97 $ 13.36 $ 8.56

Liquidity

Liquidity is calculated by adding the net funds available under our revolving credit facility and cash and cash equivalents. We use liquidity as an indicator of the Company’s ability to fund development and exploration activities. However, this measurement has limitations. This measurement can vary from year-to-year for the Company and can vary among companies based on what is or is not included in the measurement on a company’s financial statements and may further be subject to covenants in a company’s loan agreements. This measurement is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

The table below summarizes our liquidity at September 30, 2017 (in thousands).

Liquidity at

September 30, 2017 Borrowing base $ 325,000 Cash and cash equivalents 21 Long-term debt – Credit Facility (292,000 ) Undrawn letters of credit (325 ) Liquidity $ 32,696

