Appspace announces first user conference, Appspace BEYOND

Global event to share best practices for an optimal workplace experience

Dallas, TX, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appspace, a leading provider of workplace experience software, is introducing its first-ever user conference Appspace BEYOND. The global event brings together people who are passionate about the employee experience for informative keynotes, education sessions, and networking opportunities.

There are three sets of event dates for the Americas, APAC, and EMEA regions. The agenda is the same for each region, though the presentations may vary slightly to cater to the needs that organizations in each area care about the most. The Americas event kicks off June 22-23, with APAC on June 23-24, and finally EMEA on June 28-29. 

Attendees will include Appspace customers who are already using the platform, new prospects, partners and resellers of Appspace’s products, and professionals interested in learning more about improving the workplace experience.

Attendees will also hear from Appspace partners like Cisco and Crestron to learn how they are improving the future of work through integrations with their technology and the Appspace platform.

As part of the focus on the workplace experience, other sessions will include a peek into how Appspace integrates with leading workplace ecosystems from companies like Microsoft.

During the event, attendees can expect to hear from the Appspace team and workplace experts from several top companies on topics ranging from return to office trends to product deep-dives. There are many sessions to choose from based on your function or area of focus, as well as your company’s relationship with Appspace.

“Employee experience is at the core of what we do, and there is no better time to talk about how that will look than right now,” says Steve Terp, Chief Revenue Officer at Appspace. “Organizations are welcoming employees back into physical offices or planning to and shifting to more hybrid workplaces. We’re excited to share our return to work and hybrid workplace insights with attendees to help them create a safe and comfortable transition as we venture into a post-COVID world.”

“Our goal with this event is to provide workplace influencers with new information, tools, and training to tackle the current shift in the workplace, says Scott Chao, Chief Marketing Officer at Appspace. “In addition to hearing from leading workplace experts, customers can get a glimpse at our product roadmap and see just how much we’re innovating to make their workplaces into ones their employees love.”

Appspace BEYOND registration is now open. To learn more about the event, see available sessions, and register, visit http://www.appspace.com/beyond.

About Appspace

Appspace is a leading provider of workplace experience software with solutions for digital signage, space reservations, employee communications, and more.  With offices in the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and Malaysia, plus experts in a dozen other countries. Appspace helps customers create an exceptional and collaborative workplace, whether employees are at the office, at home, or on the go. Nearly 3,000 customers and over 145 of the Fortune 500 use Appspace to deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance employee communications.

CONTACT: Erin Cross
Appspace
951-294-8197
[email protected]

