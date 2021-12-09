Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / AppTech Corp. Appoints Chad Nelley as Chief Operations Officer

AppTech Corp. Appoints Chad Nelley as Chief Operations Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) (OTC: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today that Chad Nelley has joined the Executive Management Team as Chief Operating Officer. As COO of AppTech, Chad will provide leadership to establish and deploy policies and procedures to achieve operational success and go-to-market execution, including but not limited to organizational structure, revenue operations, customer success, human resources, marketing and oversight of traditional core facility and IT.

Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President commented, “We are thrilled to have Chad join the AppTech team! We have full confidence that welcoming Chad into his role as COO will drive results, spur growth and increase the overall efficiency of the Corporation.”

“AppTech is poised to pioneer the next generation of financial technology innovation and I look forward to bringing my operations and leadership experience to help drive revenue growth, establish operational best practices and facilitate increased profitability. The Company’s commitment to build out a world class executive team brings a great level of excitement to this phase. I am both honored and ecstatic to join at this juncture,” Chad Nelley added.

Chad brings more than 25 years of corporate operations expertise, having extensive experience in the areas of core Operational Development, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, IT, Cybersecurity and Real Estate management. He has spent the last 15 years working across a variety of leadership roles at ESET North America, most recently as their Executive Vice President of Operations. In this capacity, Chad drove significant profitability gains, leading a 3-year global IT standardization overhaul, reducing operational overhead and optimizing the systems stack with a focus on revenue and market growth attainment.

About AppTech
AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX) is a publicly listed fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech’s patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions.
For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact
AppTech Corp. Investor Relations
ir@apptechcorp.com
(760) 707-5955

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.