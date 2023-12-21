CORE IR to Support Strategic Communications and Investor Engagement Mandates

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq:APCX) (“AppTech” or the “Company”), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce between business-to-business and business-to-consumer, announces it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.

AppTech CEO Luke D’Angelo commented, “We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications and investor engagement will help AppTech to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly articulating our story to the public at large. We believe we have the potential to revolutionize the mobile commerce industry with Specialty Payments and look forward to collaborating with CORE to help investors understand the opportunities we represent as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for AppTech, conveying the company’s business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“CORE IR is a great fit for AppTech, as the breadth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve the Company’s Investor Relations and communications goals utilizing tailored strategies toward driving market awareness, expanding outreach, and engaging with the investment communities. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates improved communications and supports shareholder value creation,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

scotta@coreir.com

AppTech Payments Corp.

760-707-5959

info@apptechcorp.com