CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce between business to business and business to consumer, proudly announces the inauguration of PayToMe.co’s cutting-edge office in Cairo, Egypt. This momentous event marks yet another milestone in PayToMe’s global outreach as a valued partner within the AppTech family. You can view a virtual tour of the facility here.

As previously announced, AppTech granted a patent license to PayToMe.co, an innovative and award winning Silicon Valley-based company focused on revolutionizing digital financial services. PayToMe’s vision encompasses a wide range of offerings, including digital payments, text-to-pay, digital checkbook, payment infrastructure, card solutions, API integrations, and more. The company is dedicated to advancing global commerce and enabling businesses of all sizes to manage and embed financial services into their end-user experience. Building on the strong foundation of its USA office, PayToMe’s dedicated team in Egypt is poised to bring enhanced capabilities, flexibility, and scalability to serve customers and enterprises across the globe.

“The establishment of PayToMe’s presence in Egypt is a testament to the global expansion of the AppTech ecosystem and our collaborative partner network.” Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech commented. “We take immense pride in championing PayToMe’s vision of fostering global commerce liberation and pioneering Fintech innovation.”

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is a leading Fintech platform offering integrated digital financial services and solutions across all channels. Its mission is to streamline, simplify, digitize, and automate back-office financial processes while transforming digital payments through an all-in-one Fintech platform. With comprehensive offerings such as Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), PayFac-as-a-Service (Pay-Fac), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), PayToMe.co empowers businesses to provide seamless payment experiences and expand revenue generation opportunities. To learn more about PayToMe.co and explore its full range of services, please visit www.paytome.co.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

