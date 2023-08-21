CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless commerce between business and consumers, today announced the Company’s patent licensee PayToMe.co was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® (IBA), alongside global powerhouses like Amazon and IBM (US), TELUS (Canada), Turkcell (Turkey), and Rakuten (Japan).

PayToMe.co won the “Tech Startup of the Year” award in the Services category in recognition of its comprehensive suite of integrated digital financial services and solutions at the forefront of transforming back-office financial processes and revolutionizing digital payments. The patent license from AppTech solidifies PayToMe.co’s position as a leading innovator in the Silicon Valley startup ecosystem.

The journey to this achievement was marked by an involved judging process, with insights from over 230 executives from around the world. The evaluation, conducted throughout June and July, underscored the remarkable impact of PayToMe.co’s innovations. Notably, the competition drew from a pool of more than 3,700 nominations originating from 61 nations and territories. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, October 13, 2023.

“This award reflects PayToMe.co’s contributions at the forefront of the Fintech industry,” said Luke D’Angelo, Chairman & CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. “We are proud to see AppTech’s IP position increasingly recognized alongside current technology market leaders. We will continue to support PayToMe.co and other startups in Silicon Valley and around the world through strategic partnerships and patent licenses.”

One IBA judge commented: “As a judge, I find that PayToMe.co has presented compelling supporting materials that effectively substantiate the claims made in this nomination, providing a solid foundation for the company’s achievements and unique value proposition in the fintech industry. The patent license granted by AppTech Payments serves as tangible evidence of PayToMe.co’s innovative solutions, specifically in mobile-to-mobile payments and computer-to-mobile chat systems.”

“This license not only highlights the company’s dedication to innovation but also enhances its credibility and sets it apart within the industry. By referencing these supporting materials, PayToMe.co offers concrete evidence of its achievements, transparency, credibility, and validation, solidifying its position as an emerging leader in the fintech space.”

Another IBA judge commented: “PayToMe.co has made impressive strides in the fintech industry since its beginning of 2021. Their expansion of service offerings, including Payment-as-a-Service, PayFac-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service solutions, demonstrates their commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses and streamlining financial operations. Strategic partnerships with industry players have further enhanced their position and allowed them to leverage expertise for mutual growth.

“The company’s focus on innovation and research and development is commendable, ensuring that they stay at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies in digital finance. The patent license received from AppTech Payments is a testament to their commitment to excellence and further strengthens their reputation as a leading player in the fintech space. Overall, PayToMe.co’s expanded services, strategic partnerships, ongoing innovation, and recognition in the form of a patent license showcase their dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and establishing themselves as a trusted partner in the fintech landscape.”

The following AppTech patents are licensed under this agreement:

1. Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System & Method

2. Mobile-to-Mobile Payment System and Method

3. System and Method for Delivering Web Content to a Mobile Device

4. Mobile Commerce Framework

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is a leading FinTech platform offering integrated digital financial services and solutions across all channels. Its mission is to streamline, simplify, digitize, and automate back-office financial processes while transforming digital payments through an all-in-one FinTech platform. With comprehensive offerings such as Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), PayFac-as-a-Service (Pay-Fac), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), PayToMe.co empowers businesses to provide seamless payment experiences and expand revenue generation opportunities. To learn more about PayToMe.co and explore its full range of services, please visit www.paytome.co.

About AppTech Payments Corp

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”) and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

