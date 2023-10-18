CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce between business to business and business to consumer, today announced that management will participate in the Western States Acquirers Association (WSAA) Conference taking place October 31-November 2, 2023 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA.

Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech, will be joined by Kaylei Wright, Chief of Staff, Mehrak Hamzeh, IP & Payments Director, and Emily Finch, Brand Manager. During the event, the AppTech team will conduct strategic meetings with other WSAA attendees and network with Independent Sales Organizations and Independent Software Vendors to generate partnership opportunities.

Western States Acquirers Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit and is a non-member trade association managed by a board of industry volunteers. WSAA serves individuals and businesses primarily engaged in selling merchant acquiring-related services directly to the retail and ecommerce industries.

WSAA’s annual conference is the acquiring industry’s premier event focused on providing networking and education to merchant acquirers, ISOs, MLSs and other payment organizations. Our events are funded through exhibitor, sponsor and attendee registration fees. To learn more about WSAA, please visit, westernstatesacquirers.org.

