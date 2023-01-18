CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced that it has successfully cured the Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency. Nasdaq has informed AppTech that its Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is closing the matter.

AppTech has regained Nasdaq compliance as it has had a closing bid price of above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days. That requirement was met on January 3, 2023.

AppTech CEO, Luke D’Angelo states, “As we continue to grow our business model going into the new year, we are working towards value for our shareholders. In addition to expanding our team, we also have expanded major opportunities with exciting new B2B relationships that will soon be announced. With a strong balance sheet, coupled with our exceptional product and leadership teams, we are well-positioned to successfully execute our plans to become the premier Fintech SaaS platform powering high-conversion, immersive, commerce experiences for businesses and their customers worldwide.”

AppTech was also recently viewed on Fox business as one of the best long-term companies to have in your five-year stock plan, seen here: http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6317511890112/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable, immersive commerce experiences. Commerse, its all-new, patent-backed technology platform powering seamless omni-channel Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS), drives highly secure, scalable, cross-border digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments and merchant services altogether from a single, unified stack designed to increase operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience their customers demand from today’s commerce experiences. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners, LLC

shamsian@lythampartners.com

646-829-9701

Media Contact

Sarah Bilyeu

KCD PR for AppTech Payments Corp.

apptech@kcdpr.com

619-252-9111

AppTech Payments Corp.

info@apptechcorp.com

760-707-5959