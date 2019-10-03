Aprea Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019, under the ticker symbol “APRE.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $85 million. Aprea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 850,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone, at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone, at (877) 822-4089.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

CONTACT: Corporate Contacts: Christian S. Schade President and Chief Executive Officer [email protected] Gregory A. Korbel Vice President of Business Development [email protected]