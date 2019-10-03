Breaking News
Home / Top News / Aprea Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Aprea Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,666,667 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019, under the ticker symbol “APRE.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $85 million. Aprea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 850,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone, at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department or via email: [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone, at (877) 822-4089.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate  mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). 

CONTACT: Corporate Contacts:

Christian S. Schade
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Gregory A. Korbel
Vice President of Business Development
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.