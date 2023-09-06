DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place on September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Location: New York, NY and virtual

Registration Link: Click HERE

The webcast will also be available for viewing and replay on the “News and Events” tab of the Company’s website ( www.aprea.com ). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Aprea

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. Our WEE1 inhibitor is being advanced to IND submission. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

