Apria Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

June 07, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) announced today that a selling stockholder affiliated with Blackstone has commenced a secondary offering of 4,500,000 shares of Apria common stock. In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock.

Apria is not offering any shares of its common stock and will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholder.   Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, Citizens Capital Markets, Fifth Third Securities, TD Securities, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Penserra Securities LLC and Stern are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146 or by email at [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY, by telephone at 1-212-902-1171, by facsimile at 1-212-902-9316 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC  28255-0001 or by email at [email protected]; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by emailing [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apria

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States, providing home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Its approximately 275 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii serve nearly 2 million patients each year. All of Apria’s locations are accredited by The Joint Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the proposed offering of Apria common stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts
[email protected]
[email protected]

Media Contacts
[email protected]
[email protected]

