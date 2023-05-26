NEWTOWN, Pa., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims of data privacy violations by Apria Healthcare LLC (“Apria”) resulting from a data breach that occurred between April 5, 2019 to May 7, 2019 and from August 27, 2021 to October 10, 2021. This unauthorized access of confidential patient information did not come to light until May 22, when Apria filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Maine. The data breach reportedly affected over 1.8 million individuals.

Background on NextGen Healthcare

Apria, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a manufacturer of medical equipment for the home.

What Information has been compromised ?

According to the notice, Apria determined that the customer data included patients’ financial account numbers and credit/debit card numbers (including security codes and PIN numbers).

How can I protect my personal data?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating legal remedies on behalf of Apria customers who may have had their sensitive personal data stolen in the Apria data breach. If you have received a data breach notice from Apria and have experienced identity theft, credit card fraud or other questionable uses of your personal information, it is possible that your personal data was comprised.

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one.