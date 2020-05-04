APRU Announces Acquisition of Mistyk.com to Complement Existing Manufacturing

TITUSVILLE, Fla., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”), a beverage maker, manufacture of unique consumer brands and CBD products and drinks, announced today that it acquired the Mistyk brand and assets.

Mistyk is a green sanitizer that was designed without alcohol. It is a product that has proven in scientific testing at a nationally accredited lab to kill 99% of all germs within 15 seconds without any harsh chemicals, preservatives, or alcohol. It is pet and eco friendly and can be used for all general sanitizing. The properties are unique enough that it can be used as a hand sanitizer as well. Jason and his team are creating an infomercial at the studio in Vero Beach, and we have already sold the product to several government agencies.

“We made the announcement last week that we are looking for strategic business acquisitions or alliances, and this is the first one that we have completed. APRU Brands will operate this as an independent business unit to give us the flexibility to do anything we need in the future. It is an exciting project as we acquired all of the assets including 60,000 bottles of finished goods. This inventory will show up on our balance sheet in the second quarter. We also have acquired all of the machinery required to manufacture and bottle the product. This acquisition was done in stock with no initial cash deposit to reduce the risk to our shareholders,” commented Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 47 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com and www.aprubrands.com .

