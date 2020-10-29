Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / APstem Therapeutics Announces Successful FDA INTERACT Meeting Regarding AP-Skin-01, an “Off-the-Shelf” Allogeneic Stem Cell Product for the Treatment of Diabetic Ulcers

APstem Therapeutics Announces Successful FDA INTERACT Meeting Regarding AP-Skin-01, an “Off-the-Shelf” Allogeneic Stem Cell Product for the Treatment of Diabetic Ulcers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Fremont, CA , Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — APstem Therapeutics, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough stem cell therapies, today announced the completion of an INitial Targeted Engagement for Regulatory Advice on CBER ProducTs (INTERACT) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT). The meeting, which included CBER OTAT staff together with the APstem team, focused on the development plan for AP-Skin-01, a novel “off-the-shelf” allogeneic stem cell product derived from adult pluripotent stem cells (APSCs™) for the initial treatment of diabetic ulcers.  

Previous efforts to treat diabetic ulcers have been hampered by persistent inflammation, ischemia and delayed re-epithelialization, which together have posed an insurmountable challenge for drug developers. APstem’s proprietary stem cell technologies and unique attributes of APSCs™ may circumvent these obstacles. Preclinical results generated to date by APstem support the potential of AP-Skin-01 to treat difficult-to-heal diabetic ulcers by accelerating healing. AP-Skin-01 is designed to provide full skin structural reconstruction with less scar formation, promote angiogenesis and reduce inflammation during the repair process.

“The INTERACT meeting we conducted with the FDA is an important first step in our development of AP-Skin-01. We considered the meeting to be very successful, with productive feedback from the FDA reviewers and strong alignment of APstem’s development approach for AP-Skin-01,” said Dr. Min Hu, CEO and president of APstem Therapeutics. “I would like to thank the reviewers from FDA CBER OTAT for their time and helpful guidance. We look forward to continuing our planned pre-clinical work into 2021.”

Dr. Jane Lebkowski, APstem’s scientific advisor and an expert in the development of cell and gene therapies, added: “The field of chronic diabetic wounds remains a critical unmet medical need in the expanding diabetic population worldwide. This new therapy has high potential to accelerate full skin regeneration. Therefore, we are grateful for FDA’s positive feedback to accelerate the development of this product that could treat millions of patients.”

INTERACT is the first available FDA interaction and is a key step in the pathway towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application, the first regulatory step before experimental therapies may be tested in human clinical studies.

About APstem Therapeutics, Inc.

APstem Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel stem cell therapies. APstem’s breakthrough stem cell therapy platform using our unique APSCs™ can be applied to multiple indications, including skin (diabetic ulcers), liver, lungs, bone/cartilage, heart, neuron and other tissues. For more information, please visit www.apstemtx.com.

CONTACT: Bowen Liu
[email protected]
(510) 573-0910

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.