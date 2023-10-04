Aptamers Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Aptamers Market size is anticipated to be worth more than USD 15 billion in revenue by 2032. The rising number of R&D activities driven by the robust therapeutic potential of aptamers will influence the industry progression.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6507

To cite an instance, in January 2023, Hong Kong University developed an aptamer drug to cater to bone anabolic therapies. Lately, several scientists and companies are actively exploring novel applications as well as expanding the aptamer toolbox to open up new expansion opportunities for industry players, subsequently adding to the product uptake. For example, in June 2022, scientists at the Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering located in Waseda University, Japan, launched RaptGen, a novel computational model used for aptamer generation.

RNA-based aptamers to witness high demand

With respect to type, the RNA-based aptamers market is poised to observe significant traction between 2023 and 2032 driven by the growing advancements in medical research, diagnostics as well as therapy development. On account of its ease of stability, production, and modification potential, RNA aptamers act as alternatives to antibodies in several applications. The rising number of research activities is another important factor for the segment expansion. To cite an instance, in March 2023, the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) partnered with Astellas Pharma to develop a new RNA-based toolkit for regulating gene activity to advance regenerative medicine, biotechnology and gene therapy.

Growing application scope in diagnostics

Aptamers market size from the diagnostics application segment is set to gain traction through 2032 owing to rising adoption in protein detection for binding specifically to proteins of interest, such as disease biomarkers, antigens, and enzymes. The growing need for aptamer-based assays to provide rapid and sensitive detection of small molecules, including drugs, toxins, or metabolites have surged their usage in drug screening and toxicology testing. Robust demand to counter the COVID-19 pandemic along with the increasing prominence of nucleic acid aptamers to cater to molecular diagnostics and therapeutics. For instance, in October 2021, biotechnology frontrunner Amsbio launched new range of aptamers to target the SARS-CoV-2 proteins to assist the development of new kits and assays for expanding its product range in a bid to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Europe to emerge as a lucrative market

Europe aptamers market size is expected to reach significant value by the end of 2032 driven by the strong presence of regulatory frameworks along with the increasing funding by startups and biotech companies. Several research institutions and biotech companies in the region are making significant investments in aptamer technology to bring advancements in aptamer modification, selection, and applications. To that end, the growing number of collaborative research initiatives for innovations and breakthroughs. For instance, in March 2021, AstraZeneca extended its drug delivery partnership with Aptamer Group to advance research into the use of aptamer molecules for targeting renal cells.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6507

Aptamers Market Participants

Some of the well-known aptamer manufacturers and providers include SomaLogic, Aptamer Group, Aptadel Therapeutics, Base Pair Biotechnologies, and Vivonics Inc., among others.

These industry players are emphasizing collaboration initiatives to widen their global reach and product portfolio. For instance, in June 2021, Aptamer Group partnered with clinical-stage oncology-based biotechnology firm PinotBio for developing Optimer-drug conjugates to offer targeted drug delivery.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Aptamers Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 High advantage of aptamers compared to antibodies

3.2.1.2 Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D

3.2.1.3 Rising number of clinical trials to develop aptamer-based therapeutics

3.2.1.4 Increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Growing instances of late-stage clinical study setbacks for aptamer therapeutics

3.2.2.2 Low awareness level and incomplete regulatory policies

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By type

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 By technology

3.3.4 By end-use

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Porter’s analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com