Aptean Announces Acquisition of Food Technology Leader Beck

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

New Acquisition Deepens Cloud ERP Provider’s Capabilities in the Food Industry

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the acquisition of Beck, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) solutions for the food industry. This acquisition accelerates Aptean’s move toward expansion of its diverse portfolio of cloud-based solutions for all segments of the food industry and further extends its core competencies to serve more distinct areas of the marketplace as it continues undergoing digital transformation.

“Acquiring Beck is an essential part of our journey to becoming the principal provider of enterprise software for food organizations,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “The dedicated focus and expertise of this organization combined with Aptean will allow us to provide solutions industry-wide. Regardless of your type of food business, we have a solution that can meet your needs.”

Beck enhances Aptean’s capabilities to offer niche food organizations with the specific features and functionality required to run their businesses better. Both organizations share a mutual commitment to developing market-leading SaaS solutions utilizing Microsoft technology. 

Beck provides enterprise software solutions designed to help the food industry, including rice, nuts, grains, beans, fresh and frozen fruits, meats and dairy processing. Its core platform bcFood is a modern, all-in-one ERP solution with vertical-specific functionality to address the unique requirements of food processors, manufacturers, distributors and global trade organizations.

“For more than 30 years, we have proudly built relationships and serviced customers in the food industry,” said Beck CEO Bruno Johansson. “Joining forces with Aptean will allow us to offer better, more comprehensive cloud solutions for every type of food organization to accelerate its digital transformation.”

ABOUT BECK
Beck Consulting (“Beck”) is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner that has been providing ERP software and improving business processes for manufacturers, distributors, and warehousing operations for more than 30 years. Built for the most modern ERP system today, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, their products address real-world scenarios and allow companies to attain compliance, achieve efficiency, and remain current. To learn more about Beck, visit www.beckconsulting.com.

ABOUT APTEAN
Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 3,800 organizations in more than 20 industries and across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

