Aptean Apparel Manufacturing Solution Receives Software Innovation Award

Shop Floor Control Software Recognized for Proven Impact on Efficiency and Productivity

Aptean Shop Floor Control Solution Receives NAUMD Software Innovation Award Aptean’s Per Bringle and Justin Hershoran accept NAUMD’s Software Innovation Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that its industry-specific software for apparel manufacturers has been recognized with an Innovation Award from the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD). Aptean’s shop floor control solution from Exenta was honored with NAUMD’s 2022 Software Innovation Award.

The NAUMD Innovation Awards recognize the tradition of innovation excellence in the global uniform manufacturing and distribution industry. Winners of the Software Innovation Award are judged on uniqueness, quality, importance of the problem solved and significance of the impact of the solution on the users. The shop floor control solution was selected for the immediate impact of its innovative application on an organization’s efficiency and productivity, as evidenced in customer use cases.

Aptean’s shop floor control software was found to deliver a unique solution to apparel and sewn goods manufacturers, giving them up to the minute visibility into work in production and helping to identify and eliminate production bottlenecks. By automating incentive payroll calculations, the software also replaces manual processes that are both time-consuming and error prone. It provides immediate performance feedback on efficiency and quality to operators and managers, resulting in increased production and improved quality of finished goods.

“Aptean is honored that NAUMD has recognized our apparel shop floor solution with its 2022 Software Innovation Award,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas, at Aptean. “Manufacturers of all sizes are able to implement this innovative technology and quickly achieve benefits of real-time visibility and control. In a rapidly changing business environment, these benefits translate to direct impact on revenue.”

About NAUMD

The NAUMD is a non-profit network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens. You can learn more about NAUMD and the Innovation Award® by visiting www.naumd.com .

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53e19258-71e2-490c-86ac-578e9ab11de0