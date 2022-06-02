Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aptean Apparel Manufacturing Solution Receives Software Innovation Award

Aptean Apparel Manufacturing Solution Receives Software Innovation Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Shop Floor Control Software Recognized for Proven Impact on Efficiency and Productivity

Aptean Shop Floor Control Solution Receives NAUMD Software Innovation Award

Aptean's Per Bringle and Justin Hershoran accept NAUMD's Software Innovation Award
Aptean’s Per Bringle and Justin Hershoran accept NAUMD’s Software Innovation Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that its industry-specific software for apparel manufacturers has been recognized with an Innovation Award from the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD). Aptean’s shop floor control solution from Exenta was honored with NAUMD’s 2022 Software Innovation Award.

The NAUMD Innovation Awards recognize the tradition of innovation excellence in the global uniform manufacturing and distribution industry. Winners of the Software Innovation Award are judged on uniqueness, quality, importance of the problem solved and significance of the impact of the solution on the users. The shop floor control solution was selected for the immediate impact of its innovative application on an organization’s efficiency and productivity, as evidenced in customer use cases.

Aptean’s shop floor control software was found to deliver a unique solution to apparel and sewn goods manufacturers, giving them up to the minute visibility into work in production and helping to identify and eliminate production bottlenecks. By automating incentive payroll calculations, the software also replaces manual processes that are both time-consuming and error prone. It provides immediate performance feedback on efficiency and quality to operators and managers, resulting in increased production and improved quality of finished goods.

“Aptean is honored that NAUMD has recognized our apparel shop floor solution with its 2022 Software Innovation Award,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas, at Aptean. “Manufacturers of all sizes are able to implement this innovative technology and quickly achieve benefits of real-time visibility and control. In a rapidly changing business environment, these benefits translate to direct impact on revenue.”

About NAUMD
The NAUMD is a non-profit network of companies that outfit hundreds of millions of workers around the world. The association believes heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees and that uniform companies make good corporate citizens. You can learn more about NAUMD and the Innovation Award® by visiting www.naumd.com.

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer
Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com 
(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53e19258-71e2-490c-86ac-578e9ab11de0

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.