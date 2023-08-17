Modular, Configurable ERP Solution for Mid-sized Businesses

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of trend SWM, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider to manufacturers and distributors in Germany, including manufacturers of paint, chemicals, cosmetics and plastics.

trend SWM was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Freiburg, Germany. trend SWM’s modular, flexible ERP solution includes industry-specific features such as batch management and recipe management to support process manufacturers; as well as packaging and warehouse management functionality to support wholesalers and distributors, and additional features to meet the specific requirements of automotive distributors. trend SWM’s software can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud and is supported by a dedicated team of experts who follow the customer’s journey from implementation through to execution and beyond. The addition of trend SWM will enhance Aptean’s ability to serve mid-sized manufacturers and distributors in Germany.

“trend SWM’s team of talented professionals shares Aptean’s commitment to innovation and our passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Oliver Dahlhaus, GM, DACH, at Aptean. “We’re pleased to add trend SWM to our ERP capabilities to support manufacturers and distributors in Germany.”

“Aptean and trend SWM share a common mission to deliver flexible, integrated solutions that are purpose built to meet the unique needs of our customers,” said Peter Müller, GM at trend SWM. “We are excited to go forward together and accelerate our growth across the region.”

trend SWM is a provider of enterprise resource planning software designed to meet the specific needs of modern, mid-sized manufacturers and distributors, including paint, chemicals, plastics and cosmetics manufacturers. For over 30 years, trend SWM has delivered its solutions with the added support of a service model that aligns each customer with a dedicated contact for the entire customer lifecycle. To learn more visit: www.trendswm.de.

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

