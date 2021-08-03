Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Aptean Expands Logistics Capabilities Through Acquisition of V-Technologies

Aptean Expands Logistics Capabilities Through Acquisition of V-Technologies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Integrated Shipping Software Simplifies Fulfillment and Delivery Capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of V-Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of integrated shipping software solutions.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Connecticut, V-Technologies supports more than 4,000 customers in automating their shipping and front office functions. Through its two flagship shipping software products, StarShip and ShipGear, V-Technologies provides the link between Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), ecommerce platforms and logistics companies resulting in faster, more efficient shipment processing and fulfilment. The solution allows users to research availability and pricing across major shipping and parcel carriers, such as FedEx, UPS and DHL, as well as to schedule, place and track shipments. V-Technologies also supports the transportation of less-than-truckload (LTL) palletized goods and large freight items.

Through integration with ERP solutions, the V-Technologies products, StarShip and ShipGear, deliver improved front office shipment visibility, bridging information gaps from order, to shipment, to delivery, while increasing efficiency and reducing costs and errors. Following this acquisition, V-Technologies will continue to work with its current partners and offer solutions designed to support a number of leading ERP systems. In addition, Aptean will offer V-Technologies’ cost-effective shipping and fulfillment capabilities to its customer base.

“With evolving sourcing needs and continued growth in ecommerce, the market is demanding faster, integrated shipping and fulfilment solutions,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “Our acquisition of V-Technologies will enable accelerated product development for current V-Technologies customers while also expanding Aptean’s logistics capabilities and strengthening our value proposition. We look forward to welcoming V-Technologies’ talented employees to Aptean and continuing its long-standing, positive partnerships with national and regional carriers as we continue to provide customers with leading logistics solutions.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring our world-class shipping technology solutions to a more global audience,” said Angelo Volta, CEO of V-Technologies. “Together, we will be able to increase customer visibility into the delivery supply chain.”

“We look forward to working with the Aptean team to continue innovating our capabilities for the benefit of customers,” added Judy Volta, co-founder V-Technologies.

Software Equity Group served as the exclusive adviser to V-Technologies.

About V-Technologies, LLC
Founded in 1987, V-Technologies is a shipping software development company that offers a selection of solutions to meet the growing demand for integrated shipping. StarShip and ShipGear are the two flagship shipping software products. V-Technologies can interface with a number of ERP, EDI and popular barcoding solutions such as Scanco, ScanForce and Panatracker. Additional information about V-Technologies and its solutions is available at www.vtechnologies.com.

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit http://www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]  
(770) 715-0362

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.