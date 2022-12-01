Modular ERP Solution in the Cloud Is Purpose-Built for Equipment Dealers and Distributors

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of Mistral Group, a French provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions designed for dealers and distributors of agricultural and construction equipment. Aptean acquired Mistral from private equity investor Omnes Capital and other private shareholders.

Founded in 1980 and based in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Mistral ERP solution is used by over 500 equipment dealers, distributors, repair shops and rental specialists that rely on its solutions to support the needs of their businesses. Mistral’s integrated and modular solution is verticalized to fit these industry sub-segments with features including accounting and financial activities, equipment rental, sales and distribution, maintenance and repair, supplier and transportation management. Mistral’s solution is further enhanced by complementary modules to address mobility functions such as roving technicians, fleet management and customer relationship management.

Aptean’s acquisition of Mistral expands the breadth of its industry-specific ERPs in France. Aptean will leverage its global scale, resources and technological expertise to accelerate adoption of Mistral’s cloud-based solutions within the equipment industry, while broadening the solutions that Mistral can offer to its existing customers.

“We are excited to add capabilities to support equipment dealers and distributors in France to our ERP offerings,” said Duane George, GM, EMEA and APAC, at Aptean. “The talented Mistral team brings decades of experience to the development of its applications and shares Aptean’s commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, backed by deep industry expertise.”

“Aptean and Mistral are aligned in a mission to provide customers with tailored, integrated solutions that provide a measurable return on investment. Together with Aptean, we will accelerate the delivery of our new cloud-base ERP offering and expand our capabilities to support equipment dealers, distributors and rental companies in their digital transformation journey, across France and beyond,” said Fabrice Le Camus, CEO at Mistral.

Laurent Espic, Managing Partner, Omnes Capital (lead investor on the MBI carried out in 2018 ) commented, “Mistral Group is one of the longstanding players in its market. After five years of development and structuring, under the responsibility of Fabrice Le Camus, the company has strengthened its capacity for innovation and led a change in its business model (Saas). We are confident in its ability to tackle these new challenges in the company’s next phase of growth.”

About Mistral

Founded in Clermont-Ferrand in 1989, the Mistral Group has become a leader in France in ERP/CRM and mobile applications intended for dealers, distributors, rental companies and equipment repairers. Its modular offering ensures a full connection across the distribution chain, from suppliers and manufacturers to end users. To learn more, visit www.mistral.fr .

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia (USA) and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Omnes

Omnes is a leading private equity and infrastructure investor. With over €5 billion in assets under management, it provides companies with the capital they need to fund their growth, in three key areas: venture capital, growth & buyout capital and infrastructure. Omnes is wholly owned by its employees. It is committed to ESG factors and has founded the Fondation Omnes to fund initiatives in favour of children and young people. It is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). www.omnescapital.com

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362

Sellside advisors:

Investment Bank: DDA & Company: Alexandre Odin, Axel Marti-Flich, Léopold Weerts

Legal advisor: CBR & Associés: François Le Roquais, Adriana Ciobanu

Financial VDD: Advance Capital: Arnaud Vergnole and Pascal Ripaux

Sellers:

Omnes Capital funds – LCL Expansion 2 & 3: Laurent Espic

Bluester Capital – Parvilla III S.L.P: Sophie Lombard

Capital Transmission: Frédéric Tixier, Jonathan Farrugia

Swen Capital Partners (Mezzanine) – Swen Co-invest 2: Diego-Felipe Aponte Vargas, Valentine Fauroux

Buy-side advisors:

Legal advisor: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP