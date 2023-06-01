Cloud-based TMS streamlines logistics for manufacturers, retailers and distributors

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of TOTALogistix, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation management systems (TMS) to manufacturers, retailers and distributors in North America.

The addition of TOTALogistix complements Aptean’s capabilities in its existing supply chain products enhancing Aptean’s ability to help organizations optimize logistics operations across their entire supply chain. TOTALogistix will benefit from Aptean’s scale, resources and technological expertise.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey, TOTALogistix delivers supply chain solutions that enable organizations to efficiently execute complex inbound and outbound shipping. Through a combination of robust technology and deep expertise, TOTALogistix’s platform supports critical shipping functions, including supply chain design, procurement, freight audit and payment, and freight brokerage. The company’s proprietary TMS solutions, TOTALaccess, ShipSmart and TMS2go are designed to solve the specific logistics challenges faced by manufacturers, distributors and retailers with shipping requirements of all modes of transportation, from overnight letters to ocean containers. The software contains features to support complex rating and routing, multi-modal dispatch, robust integrations, automated workflows, and advanced analytics.

“In a challenging economy, TMS solutions can deliver a competitive advantage for companies by helping to reduce costs, navigate supply chain complexity and improve customer satisfaction,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas at Aptean. “We are pleased to add new cloud-based supply chain capabilities to our offerings and are excited to welcome TOTALogistix’s team of dedicated supply chain experts to Aptean.”

“This is an exciting time for TOTALogistix,” said Scott Shearer, CEO at TOTALogistix. “Aptean shares our culture for innovation and together we will bring the benefits of cloud-based supply chain solutions to shippers across North America.”

Stillwater Capital and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings served as exclusive financial advisor and legal advisor to TOTALogistix, respectively.

About TOTALogistix

TOTALogistix is a privately held corporation headquartered in Sparta, NJ. We have been redefining the supply chain industry since 1989. Today, we provide supply chain technology solutions to manufacturers, retailers and distributors throughout North America and the world. To learn more visit: totalogistix.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

